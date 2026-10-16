Carbon Fibre Construction Repair Material Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Aging Infrastructure And Seismic Retrofits Fuel 10.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lower lifecycle costs, faster installation and reduced labor drive ROI, while integrated systems, technical support and engineering partnerships strengthen market entry.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Fibre Construction Repair Material Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon fibre construction repair material market is projected to grow from USD 243.2 million in 2026 to USD 395.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.2%. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in infrastructure rehabilitation, structural strengthening, seismic retrofitting, and the maintenance of aging bridges, highways, tunnels, public utilities, and buildings.

Carbon fibre reinforced polymer systems are increasingly used to extend infrastructure service life without extensive reconstruction. Their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, installation efficiency, and minimal structural load addition make them valuable for projects requiring durable performance and limited operational disruption. Accelerating urbanization, climate-related deterioration, heavier infrastructure use, and stricter safety requirements are expected to sustain demand throughout the forecast period.

Key Carbon Fibre Construction Repair Material Market Drivers

Deteriorating public infrastructure remains a primary market driver. Aging transportation networks and utilities must be upgraded to comply with current safety and load standards, encouraging governments and private asset owners to invest in advanced repair systems. Government-funded infrastructure programs and mandatory retrofitting initiatives are creating long-term opportunities for material manufacturers, engineering firms, and installation specialists.

Carbon fibre materials also offer significant performance advantages in coastal regions and environments exposed to moisture, chemicals, or de-icing agents. Their resistance to corrosion can reduce maintenance requirements and lifecycle costs compared with traditional steel-based repair methods. Faster installation and lower labor requirements further support adoption for critical assets where closures and downtime must be minimized. Growing investment in seismic strengthening across earthquake-prone markets is broadening the range of applications.

Market Challenges

High material costs continue to restrict wider adoption, particularly in price-sensitive projects. Polyacrylonitrile-based fibre requires energy-intensive production and remains affected by limited global supply, increasing total project expenditure. Installation also requires trained and certified contractors because application quality directly affects structural performance.

Additional barriers include limited long-term performance data for certain environmental conditions and concerns surrounding fire resistance. These factors can influence material selection for projects governed by strict engineering, safety, and regulatory requirements.

Segment and Technology Insights

The market is segmented by product type, application, and raw material. Major product categories include carbon fibre fabrics, plates, and rebars. Fabric-based systems account for a substantial share because they can conform to complex structural geometries and support shear strengthening and seismic retrofitting applications.

Infrastructure represents the largest application segment, led by rehabilitation requirements across bridges, highways, tunnels, and public utilities. Demand is particularly strong for solutions that deliver structural durability while limiting service interruptions.

Primary carbon fibre and auxiliary materials, including epoxy resins, are central to system performance. Current technology development is focused on increasing material efficiency, improving resin systems, simplifying installation, enhancing durability, and establishing standardized engineering guidelines. Manufacturers are also pursuing low-carbon production methods and recyclable composite technologies in response to sustainability priorities.

Regional and Competitive Outlook

North America and Europe hold significant market shares due to extensive inventories of aging infrastructure and established rehabilitation programs. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are emerging as high-growth markets, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, seismic risk mitigation, and environmental challenges.

The competitive landscape includes global construction chemical companies and specialized composite material manufacturers. Leading suppliers are developing integrated systems that combine carbon fibre products, proprietary adhesives, engineering support, and installation services. Strategic priorities include product innovation, contractor training, expanded technical support, and partnerships with engineering firms, asset owners, and government agencies.

Report Benefits



Analysis of regional markets, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and purchasing trends

Assessment of competitive positioning, market entry opportunities, and strategic initiatives

Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and future trends

Actionable insights supporting revenue development, geographical expansion, and investment planning Intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Market growth opportunities, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, challenges, and trend analysis

Revenue forecasts across product, application, raw material, and regional segments

Competitive strategies, market share analysis, and company positioning Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategic direction, and key developments

The report supports opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographical expansion, capital investment decisions, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence. Despite cost and installation challenges, continued innovation and the urgent need for resilient infrastructure are expected to support sustained carbon fibre construction repair material market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Research Data

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. CARBON FIBER CONSTRUCTION REPAIR MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Auxiliary Materials

5.3. Primary Materials

6. CARBON FIBER CONSTRUCTION REPAIR MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fabric

6.3. Plate

6.4. Rebar

7. CARBON FIBER CONSTRUCTION REPAIR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial Buildings

7.3. Residential Buildings

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Infrastructure

8. CARBON FIBER CONSTRUCTION REPAIR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. Spain

8.4.6. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Taiwan

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Indonesia

8.6.8. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

Companies Featured



Fosroc Inc.

MAPEI Corporation.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Dextra Group

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Sika AG

Master Builders Solutions

DowAksa

Rhino Carbon Fiber Reliance Industries Ltd.

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