6WIND Publishes White Paper Demonstrating Viability Of Cloud-Native Broadband Network Gateways On COTS Infrastructure

Tech validation confirms broadband functionality, 100G-class forwarding, scalable subscribers, & hierarchical QoS for software-defined broadband infrastructure.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 6WIND, a provider of high-performance networking for AI software solutions, today announced the availability of its new technical white paper,“Cloudifying the Broadband Network Gateway: From Dedicated Appliances to an Agile, Horizontally Scalable Telco Cloud.”Developed with industry contributions from Deutsche Telekom, Radisys, Intel and Dell Technologies, the white paper examines how telecommunications operators can transform their broadband service edge by moving from vertically integrated, dedicated Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) appliances toward software-defined BNG workloads running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) infrastructure.Built around a production-relevant laboratory validation of the 6WIND virtual BNG (vBNG ), the paper demonstrates that cloudifying the BNG does not have to come at the expense of the broadband functionality, subscriber scale, throughput, quality of service (QoS) and latency objectives exercised during testing.Moving Beyond Dedicated Broadband InfrastructureAs operators expand fiber networks, accommodate changing subscriber traffic patterns and introduce new broadband services, traditional BNG architectures can create dependencies between service evolution, appliance capacity and proprietary hardware lifecycles.The white paper explores how a cloud-native infrastructure model can help operators decouple broadband service software from dedicated hardware, enabling more flexible capacity planning, independent software and infrastructure lifecycles, and opportunities to share COTS resources across multiple network functions.Rather than presenting cloudification as a simple replacement of specialized forwarding hardware with general-purpose processors, the paper examines the broader architectural transformation toward a horizontal infrastructure model.Technical Validation of Broadband Functionality and PerformanceThe white paper presents results from a laboratory validation program covering core broadband functionality and production-relevant performance scenarios.Key findings include:.Broadband functional validation: Successful testing of PPPoE operation with IPv4 and IPv6, concurrent IPv4/IPv6 services, subscriberauthentication, NAS functionality, subscriber identification and defined broadband access-loop attributes..100G-class forwarding: Measured throughput of approximately 95 Gbps under tested broadband service configurations..Subscriber scalability: Validation with up to 60,000 PPPoE subscriber sessions while exercising hierarchical QoS configurations..Service differentiation: Testing with Internet, IPTV and VoIP traffic classes, including oversubscription scenarios designed to evaluate QoSbehavior under contention..Low average latency: Average packet latency remained below the defined 80-microsecond objective across the reported performance scenarios..Efficient compute utilization: The 60,000-subscriber configuration used 10 physical CPU cores for the vBNG fast path on a server platformproviding 96 physical CPU cores in total.The results demonstrate that the tested broadband service objectives can be achieved on COTS infrastructure without exhausting the server's available compute resources. The paper also discusses how the validated 100G-class workload can serve as a building block for modular capacity expansion, subject to deployment-specific dimensioning and validation.An Ecosystem Approach to Cloud-Native BroadbandThe validated implementation combined 6WIND vBNG software, Intel compute and Ethernet technologies, and a Dell PowerEdge COTS server.6WIND's high-performance software data plane provides broadband subscriber processing and forwarding capabilities, while Intel compute and Ethernet technologies contribute processing capacity and hardware-assisted packet distribution. The Dell PowerEdge platform provides the standardized server infrastructure hosting the validated workload.The white paper also examines complementary cloud-native broadband capabilities, including subscriber steering and progressive migration approaches supported by ecosystem technologies such as Radisys' SDN and Subscriber Session Steering (3S) capabilities.These architectural capabilities can help operators introduce virtualized BNG workloads progressively, differentiate subscriber environments, and evolve broadband services without requiring a simultaneous replacement of their entire dedicated BNG infrastructure.From Technical Feasibility to Infrastructure TransformationBeyond the laboratory results, the paper examines the broader operational and economic opportunities associated with BNG cloudification, including independent hardware and software lifecycles, horizontal scaling, infrastructure mutualization, power-aware compute and progressive migration.It also distinguishes measured technical results from architectural opportunities that require further deployment-specific evaluation, particularly around energy efficiency, resource pooling and total cost of ownership.Karim Mchirki, VP Product Management at 6WIND, commented:“Cloudifying the BNG is not simply about replacing dedicated networking hardware with standard servers. It is about changing how broadband services are deployed, scaled, and evolved. Our new white paper brings together functional and performance validation to demonstrate that the broadband service layer can be preserved while moving toward a more flexible, software-defined infrastructure model. This provides operators with a technical foundation for considering the next phase of broadband network transformation.”Download the White PaperThe white paper“Cloudifying the Broadband Network Gateway: From Dedicated Appliances to an Agile, Horizontally Scalable Telco Cloud.” is available for download: Download the white paperAbout 6WIND6WIND is a global cloud networking software company delivering high-performance, multi-tenant networking solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSP), Communications Service Providers (CSPs), cloud and neocloud operators, enterprises, and AI infrastructure environments.6WIND's cloud-native platform is purpose-built for API-driven automation and can be deployed as a Virtualized Network Function (VNF) or Cloud-Native Network Function (CNF) across public, private, hybrid, and edge environments - with no proprietary hardware required. Its solutions are also available on-demand across more than 1,500 data center locations globally through the marketplaces of leading connectivity and colocation providers.6WIND solutions support key use cases including Network as a Service (NaaS) monetization, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) for Kubernetes environments, Cloud Routing, and B2B Telco connectivity. The platform delivers high performance, low latency, carrier-grade scalability, and superior cost and energy efficiency compared to traditional hardware-based networking architectures.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore.For more information, visit .

Neelam Bahal

6WIND

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6WIND Publishes White Paper Demonstrating Viability of Cloud-Native Broadband Network Gateways on COTS Infrastructure News Provided By 6WIND October 16, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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