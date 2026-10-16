FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brooke Evans, founder of Magnella, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how combining business strategy with inner alignment can support meaningful growth and better decision-making.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO's story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their websiteIn her episode, Evans explores how understanding personal patterns, trusting individual decision-making rhythms, and aligning inner values with business strategy can help leaders navigate challenges and create sustainable results.Brooke's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Brooke Evans

Next Level CEO TV

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Brooke Evans Featured on Next Level CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 16, 2026, 08:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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