Rockstar Consulting Helps Philippine Smes Move Beyond Chatbots To AI That Runs The Business

Rockstar Consulting helps Philippine SMEs put AI to work.

Rockstar Consulting brings AI to Philippine businesses.

Karlo Nisce, Anvil Award recipient and founder of Rockstar Consulting, guides Philippine SMEs through digital transformation with applied AI.

Rockstar Consulting helps Philippine SMEs move beyond chatbots with AI that automates bookings, marketing, and reporting, proven across 20 branches.

- Karlo NisceMETRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rockstar Consulting, a Philippine AI consulting, implementation, and education firm, helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) turn artificial intelligence from a novelty into a working part of daily operations.Most owners know the moment. They try an AI chatbot, get a decent email out of it, and the next morning they're back to chasing bookings, messages, and spreadsheets by hand. The tool was impressive. The business didn't change.“A chatbot answers questions. A well-built AI system answers your customers, books them, follows up, and sends you a report every morning,” said Karlo Nisce, founder of Rockstar Consulting.“Most owners don't have an AI problem. They have an application problem. They've seen what AI can say, but not what it can run.”Rockstar's systems were built and tested inside working businesses before being offered to clients. Today, a 20-branch business network runs on the system. Since adopting it, Big Apple Express Spa and Nisce & Co. Realty have reduced operating costs by 25%.“We don't recommend anything to a client that we haven't first proven in our own business, with our own staff and our own numbers,” Nisce said.In practice, AI works while the owner is away. A booking request that arrives at 11 p.m. is confirmed without anyone staying up. Every ad click, message, and form gets an instant reply, and owners can see which campaigns are actually bringing in customers. By morning, sales, branch performance, and inventory flags are already waiting, with no spreadsheet-chasing.Rockstar Consulting helps business owners build that kind of system, from first idea to full rollout:1. AI consulting: Finding where AI can save time or grow revenue in a specific business.2. AI implementation: Building custom tools and automations for booking, customer management, reporting, and operations.3. Franchising advisory: Creating the AI-assisted systems that let a business scale to more branches without losing control.4. Rockstar AI Lab and Academy: Teaching owners and teams AI strategy, vibe coding, and workflow automation through hands-on training, with no programming background required.Rockstar works with entrepreneurs, owners, and managers of clinics, wellness businesses, retailers, service providers, and other businesses who are curious about AI and want a practical path from trying it to relying on it.Business owners can book a free AI assessment with Rockstar Consulting at to find where AI could save the most time in their operations.ABOUT KARLO NISCEKarlo Nisce is a Filipino entrepreneur with more than 25 years of business experience and the founder of the Rockstar Group. An Anvil Award recipient from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (2026), he holds the Lead with AI certificate, a program from Microsoft and MasterClass. He operates Big Apple Express Spa, a multi-branch wellness business in Metro Manila with company-owned and franchised locations. He holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management and has been recognized by the DepEd, Department of Health-QMMC, and Rotary International. He is a Past President of the Rotary Club of New Manila East.ABOUT ROCKSTAR CONSULTINGRockstar Consulting is a Philippine AI consulting, implementation, and training company founded by Karlo Nisce. It helps SMEs adopt artificial intelligence through AI consulting, custom AI systems, franchise business consulting, and the Rockstar AI Lab and Academy. Learn more at

Rockstar Consulting

Rockstar Group

+63 279006484

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rockstar Consulting Helps Philippine SMEs Move Beyond Chatbots to AI That Runs the Business News Provided By From Magic to Magis October 16, 2026, 08:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.