Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA Joins Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 as Detailing Partner

The Royal Bahrain Concours has announced Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA as its Detailing Partner for 2026.

- James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours

RIFFA, BAHRAIN, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Royal Bahrain Concours has announced Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA as its Detailing Partner for 2026, bringing together two organisations united by a passion for exceptional automobiles, craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Returning to the Royal Golf Club in Riffa on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026, the Royal Bahrain Concours will showcase an extraordinary collection of automobiles from Bahrain, across the GCC and around the world, celebrating the heritage, design and engineering that make them so special.

As a specialist in premium vehicle customisation, personalisation and care, Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA is a natural partner for an event where presentation and preservation are as important as the vehicles themselves. From historic classics to contemporary supercars, meticulous care and attention to detail play an essential role in maintaining the condition and character of exceptional motor cars.

The partnership comes shortly after the opening of Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA's expanded, state-of-the-art facility in Bahrain. Spanning 2,200 square metres and ranking among the largest facilities of its kind in the Middle East, the centre brings together an extensive range of vehicle care and protection services under one roof.

These include paint protection film (PPF), ceramic and nanodiamond coatings, paint correction, specialist detailing, vinyl wrapping and window tinting. Combining advanced products and technologies with trained specialist teams, the facility reflects Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA's continued investment in delivering premium automotive care to customers across Bahrain.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“We are delighted to welcome Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA as our Detailing Partner for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours. The cars that take centre stage at our event represent some of the finest examples of automotive craftsmanship, and the dedication that goes into preserving, maintaining and presenting these vehicles is something we greatly admire.

“Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA shares that same commitment to quality and attention to detail. With its specialist expertise and investment in state-of-the-art facilities here in Bahrain, it is a fantastic addition to our growing family of partners. We look forward to working together as we prepare for another exceptional celebration of motoring this November.”

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Royal Bahrain Concours returns following the success of its inaugural event in 2025, with an expanded celebration of automotive heritage, craftsmanship, design and performance.

The 2026 edition will feature eight main Concours categories, spanning Pre-1940s, Modern Coachbuilt, American Heritage, British Heritage, European Heritage, Supercars, Hypercars and the special six-car Big 6 showcase.

Beyond the principal Concours field, three dedicated Car Club feature classes will celebrate the breadth of the region's automotive culture. These include Thirty Under 30, alongside Restomod & Modified and The 4x4 Trailblazers.

Around 200 members' cars from the GCC's leading car clubs are also expected to complement the main Concours field, creating one of the region's broadest celebrations of automotive culture.

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the Royal Bahrain Concours returns to the Royal Golf Club in Riffa on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November 2026.

Ben Lewis

Influence Associates Ltd

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Kanoo Performance AUTOSPA Joins Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 as Detailing Partner News Provided By Influence Associates Ltd October 16, 2026, 08:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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