Auster Communications Launches To Challenge AI-Manufactured Authority

Paul Lyon, Auster Communications

Auster founder Paul Lyon brings 25 years of communications leadership and journalism experience across financial services, FinTech and enterprise technology.

- Paul Lyon: Managing Director, Auster CommunicationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior global communications executive and former financial journalist Paul Lyon has launched Auster Communications Ltd. The London-based advisory is already working with international clients, providing senior communications counsel and hands-on delivery across financial services, FinTech and enterprise technology.The advisory places particular emphasis on helping organisations establish credible authority in an increasingly crowded, AI-driven communications environment. Auster works with CEOs and leadership teams to build reputations, sharpen corporate positioning and address the challenges that accompany growth and change. Its expertise spans media and analyst relations, executive communications, thought leadership, brand narrative and transformation communications.Industry recognition is another area of specialist expertise.Throughout his career, Lyon has helped major banks, RegTech companies and technology firms secure numerous prestigious industry accolades, leveraging his expertise in both developing successful submissions and judging awards programmes. Auster helps clients identify the recognition that matters commercially and build credible, evidence-led submissions that stand up to scrutiny.Current mandates include shaping corporate narratives, strengthening executive positioning, developing thought leadership, securing external recognition and building sustained visibility and influence across priority audiences.“AI has made it easier than ever for organisations to sound authoritative, regardless of whether they have anything worthwhile to say. The result is an abundance of content, but not necessarily more credibility. Reputation cannot be generated on demand. It has to be earned through expertise, evidence and trust,” Lyon said.“Every reputation tells a story. Sometimes it is the one an organisation intends to tell, and sometimes it is the one others tell about it. Good communications narrow that gap and that is the premise behind Auster.”Auster's approach draws on Lyon's experience on both sides of the communications equation: first as a financial journalist and editor, and subsequently leading communications for major global organisations listed on the London Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange and Euronext.Lyon spent more than a decade at Wolters Kluwer, most recently serving as Senior Director, External Communications: Global Branding, Marketing & Communications. The global provider of information solutions, software and services for professionals reported revenues of €6.1 billion in 2025. Lyon led communications around major corporate priorities including artificial intelligence, financial results, corporate reputation and executive positioning. He had previously led global corporate communications for the company's Governance, Risk & Compliance division, now Financial & Corporate Compliance.Earlier senior leadership experience includes six years at Daiwa Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Daiwa Securities Group, where he served as Head of Communication & Marketing and a member of the firm's Board Operations Committee. Before joining Daiwa, Lyon was Head of Key Media, Communication & Marketing at NatWest Markets, formerly RBS Global Banking & Markets.While at Risk Lyon spent seven years as a financial journalist and editor. His senior roles included serving as Founding Editor of Structured Products, covering financial markets, risk management, regulation and technology.“After 25 years working with some of the world's leading financial and technology businesses, I've seen first-hand how effective communications can strengthen corporate reputation, build market authority and support commercial success. I established Auster to bring that experience directly to leadership teams, combining strategic counsel with the practical expertise to deliver results,” Lyon added.The choice of name also carries a personal significance for Lyon.“The firm takes its name from the late novelist Paul Auster, whose work was the subject of my MA thesis. His writing frequently explored identity, perspective and chance,” Lyon explained.“The clients I represent can't control every event, no matter how hard they try. But they can communicate clearly who they are, what they stand for and how they respond.”That thinking is reflected in Auster's guiding principle: Every Reputation Tells a Story.Auster Communications Ltd is an independent strategic communications advisory helping financial services, FinTech and enterprise technology businesses turn expertise into reputation.Working internationally, Auster combines senior communications counsel with hands-on delivery to build corporate reputation, strengthen market authority and raise the profile of businesses and their leaders. Its work spans corporate positioning, media and analyst relations, executive communications, thought leadership, industry recognition and communications around growth, change and transformation.Founded by Paul Lyon, a former financial journalist and global communications executive with more than 25 years' experience, Auster brings the perspective of both the newsroom and the boardroom.For more information, visit austercommunications.

Paul Lyon, Managing Director

Auster Communications Ltd

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Auster Communications launches to challenge AI-manufactured authority News Provided By Auster Communications October 16, 2026, 08:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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