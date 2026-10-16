'Everything Exposed': CM Fadnavis Targets Cong, CJP Over Prashant Bhushan's 'Regime Change' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition and the CJP, declaring that "the hidden truth is finally out" following the controversial "regime change" statement by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Fadnavis shared a video clip of Bhushan's remarks, captioning it: "It's done, bro, everything is exposed!! After all, it was all about 'Regime Change'.. the hidden thoughts have finally slipped onto the lips."

CM Fadnavis accused the opposition of using protests as a smokescreen to fuel anarchy and seize power. He alleged that various demonstrations -- whether involving students or farmers -- alongside campaigns spreading caste and linguistic discord or attempting to tarnish India's constitutional institutions, are all part of a calculated political game aimed at capturing the seat of power.

The row erupted after Prashant Bhushan, during a press conference alongside CJP representatives and figures like Neha Bora (who previously surfaced during NEET-related protests), openly discussed objectives tied to a "regime change".

The remarks sparked immediate political fallout. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also weighed in heavily on the issue, accusing the opposition of exploiting the youth for political mileage and attempting to engineer a Bangladesh-style upheaval in India by undermining key democratic and constitutional institutions.

Following intense backlash and accusations of plotting systemic chaos under the guise of peaceful activism, CJP representatives, including Abhijeet Dipke, scrambled to issue clarifications. In a late-night press conference, Dipke backpedalled on the remarks, asserting that their protests were not aimed at regime change, but rather confined to demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, ruling coalition leaders maintain that the slip of the tongue has exposed the opposition's core agenda, providing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with fresh ammunition to question the motives behind ongoing anti-establishment protests.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis criticised opposition and activist groups while defending Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant's decision to decline a meeting with protesters.

Speaking during a media interaction, he accused opposition parties and outfits of running a systematic design to undermine India's core constitutional institutions and usher in an "ultra-Leftist" brand of anarchy.

Defending the CJI's refusal to meet demonstrators, CM Fadnavis asked, "Which Constitution states that the Chief Justice of India should meet protesters and marchers?" He emphasised that the CJI acted well within his constitutional rights and praised the judiciary's stance that grievances must be legally addressed inside courtrooms rather than through street pressure.

CM Fadnavis alleged that a well-crafted conspiracy is underway to systematically devalue independent pillars of democracy, such as the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He noted that the ultimate goal of these groups is to convince citizens that constitutional frameworks cannot deliver justice.

Commenting on recent demonstrations -- including those by Congress and civil groups -- CM Fadnavis distinguished between lawful democratic protest and chaos. Pointing to instances where crowds allegedly crossed the line with provocative sloganeering, he asserted that when thousands with criminal records mobilise to disrupt public order, it amounts to outright anarchy rather than peaceful dissent.