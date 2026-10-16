MP Woman's Organ Donation Saves Three Lives, Police Accord Guard Of Honour

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 16 (IANS) The organ donation of a woman from Madhya Pradesh, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident, has given a new lease of life to three people. The state police honoured her with a guard of honour in her native village in recognition of her family's selfless decision.

Bilash Tanti Sharma, popularly known as Shivani, belonged to Khapa Khurd village in Bankhedi tehsil of Narmadapuram district. Her family decided to donate her organs to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, despite the immense grief caused by her condition.

The decision helped save three lives and brought hope to families awaiting organ transplants.

The gesture has also highlighted the importance of organ donation and the role families can play in saving lives during moments of personal tragedy.

As per the state government's decision, Madhya Pradesh Police accorded Shivani a guard of honour in her native village, paying tribute to her contribution and the courage shown by her family.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude to the family for deciding to donate her organs at a time of profound grief and described the gesture as an inspiring example of humanity and compassion.

“Organ donation is not merely the donation of organs; it is about lighting a lamp of hope in someone's life,” the Chief Minister wrote on X, highlighting how the decision of one family could bring happiness to several others.

The Chief Minister also thanked the police for recognising the family's contribution and called for greater public awareness about organ donation.

The incident has drawn attention to the growing importance of organ donation awareness beyond urban centres. While the decision to donate organs is often made amid emotional distress, it can offer a second chance at life to patients suffering from organ failure.

Yadav said that Shivani's family has set an example by choosing to help others even as it faced an irreparable personal loss. The guard of honour in her village was a mark of respect for the woman whose organs helped save three lives and for the family that turned its grief into an act of public service.