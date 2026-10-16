India, Panama Discuss Ways To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Panama City, Oct 16 (IANS) India and Panama on Friday discussed various issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Panama Pratibha Parkar and Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha on Friday.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "Ambassador Ms. Pratibha Parkar met with H.E. Mr. Javier Martínez-Acha, Foreign Minister of Panama. They discussed various issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between India and Panama."

Pratibha Parkar presented her credentials to Panama President Jose Raul Mulino. She also presented her credentials to Javier Martinez-Acha.

Earlier on September 29, Pratibha Parkar assumed office as India's Ambassador to Panama after being appointed to the role by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Panama Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez was on an official visit to India earlier in July this year, where he held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez discussed advancing cooperation between India and Panama in trade, development, business, maritime, health, agriculture, education and digital cooperation. The two ministers also spoke about engagement at multilateral fora.

"Delighted to meet FM Panama Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez in New Delhi today. Underscored the importance of deepening India's engagement with Panama as a gateway to Latin America and Caribbean region. Our wide - ranging discussions included advancing our trade, business, development, maritime, health, agriculture, education and digital cooperation. Also spoke about our engagement at the multilateral fora," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

During his visit, Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and discussed deepening partnership across trade, investment, logistics, digital cooperation and business-to-business.

"Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry of India Piyush Goyal: It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama, on his first official visit to India. We held productive discussions on deepening the India-Panama partnership across trade, investment, logistics, digital cooperation and business-to-business engagement," the Indian Embassy in Panama had posted on X.

"We also explored ways to improve market access, unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade, and leverage India's Digital Public Infrastructure, including UPI, to advance collaboration in digital payments and digital governance," it added.