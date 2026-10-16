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Zayed International Airport AUH Strengthens Berlin Connectivity With Condor's New Daily Service

Zayed International Airport AUH Strengthens Berlin Connectivity With Condor's New Daily Service


Date: 2026-10-16 04:15:44

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Year-round flights between both capitals commenced 15 October Condor-Etihad codeshare offers Middle East, Asia, and Australia connections through AUH
Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Zayed International Airport (AUH) welcomed today the launch of Condor's new daily, year-round service between Berlin and Abu Dhabi. The new route, operated by an Airbus A320neo, marks the first scheduled direct connection between the two capitals on Condor's network. Condor's codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways strengthens connectivity between Germany and Abu Dhabi, by providing passengers travelling from Berlin the ability to connect to destinations across Etihad's network, while travellers from Abu Dhabi can access Condor's network through Berlin and beyond. The route supports the continued growth of Abu Dhabi's tourism sector, offering visitors from Germany greater access to the emirate's cultural and leisure attractions. It also strengthens the movement of people and supports closer commercial links between Abu Dhabi and Berlin. Carsten Nørland, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“The launch of Condor's daily, year-round Berlin service strengthens direct connectivity between two dynamic, outward-looking capitals. Through our partnership with Condor and Etihad Airways, Zayed International Airport (AUH) is connecting Abu Dhabi with Berlin and beyond, supporting greater opportunities for tourism, business and trade while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination.” Haitham Ali Khamis, Acting Director of Tourism Products Development, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said:“The launch of Condor's direct service from Berlin is an important step in expanding Abu Dhabi's reach within the German market. Germany has consistently been a valuable source of visitors, and improved accessibility will help introduce even more travellers to the unique experiences on offer across the emirate. As we continue to grow visitation from key international markets, we remain committed to building stronger tourism and cultural connections between Abu Dhabi and Germany.” Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, Chief Commercial Officer, at Condor Airlines said:“With the launch of daily service between Berlin and Abu Dhabi, we are adding an important destination to our long-haul network and further strengthening international connectivity for the capital region. Together with our codeshare partner Etihad Airways, we are offering our guests not only an attractive direct service to Abu Dhabi, but also seamless connections to numerous destinations across Asia, Australia and Africa. This close cooperation brings together the strengths of both networks and gives our guests even more travel options for both leisure and business.” Lena Havia, Vice President Alliances & Joint Ventures at Etihad Airways said:“We are delighted to welcome Condor to Abu Dhabi and to strengthen our offering in the German market through this partnership. By bringing together our complementary networks, we are providing guests in Berlin with daily, year-round access to Abu Dhabi, as well as seamless onward connections across Etihad's network. This is a valuable addition to what we offer in Germany, and a partnership we look forward to growing.” The route adds to Etihad's expanding presence in Germany, which already includes 35 flights a week and a Frankfurt–Abu Dhabi link, with further weekly services planned as the partnership develops. About Abu Dhabi Airports: Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate: Zayed International Airport (AUH), Tahnoun International Airport (AAN), Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), Delma Island Airport (ZDY) and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport (XSB). Having welcomed over 33 million passengers through its airports in 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport's operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi's reputation as a destination of choice. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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