Zayed International Airport AUH Strengthens Berlin Connectivity With Condor's New Daily Service
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Year-round flights between both capitals commenced 15 October
Condor-Etihad codeshare offers Middle East, Asia, and Australia connections through AUH
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