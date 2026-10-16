Azizi Developments Unveils Modern Workforce Communities For 31,000+ Workers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has commenced work on master-planned workforce communities across Dubai and Sharjah, designed to house 31,000+ personnel upon full completion. Backed by an active worker welfare and ESG agenda, the developments re-engineer conventional industrial housing by integrating primary healthcare, dedicated vocational training centres, indoor wellness facilities, and comprehensive dining infrastructure directly within each residential cluster. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The programme is headlined by a 20,000+ resident master community in Al Sajaa, Sharjah, featuring 36 residential buildings supported by four decentralized neighbourhood hubs, five medical clinics, a pharmacy, and a central supermarket. To foster personal growth and community connection, the site includes an 18,945-square-foot Training and Community Centre capable of hosting 400+ personnel for technical and safety programmes, alongside landscaped open-air courtyards and segregated transit infrastructure featuring bays for 155 buses, backed by Azizi's corporate transport fleet of 500+ passenger buses.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“The frontline teams and skilled workforce on our construction sites are the foundation of everything we build. Ensuring their welfare means creating living spaces where they feel supported, respected, and healthy. By integrating on-site medical care, professional upskilling academies, and recreational amenities into our master plans, we are establishing a progressive living benchmark for the region's workforce.”

The residential master plan is directly integrated with Azizi's manufacturing ecosystem in Al Sajaa, co-located adjacent to 1,000,000+ square feet of proprietary production facilities. These include operational factories for aluminium, joinery, modular ductwork, marble, bathroom pods, and GRC, alongside upcoming plants for precast concrete. Placing accommodation alongside industrial hubs eliminates hours of cross-emirate transit, reducing travel fatigue, improving on-site safety, and strengthening supply-chain efficiency across the developer's regional construction pipeline.

Complementing the Sharjah master plan, Azizi is developing purpose-built accommodation centres across Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial 1 zone spanning 137,000+ square metres to house 9,700+ workers combined. Both facilities prioritize nutritional autonomy by offering dual-format dining, combining commercial catered meals with dedicated self-cooking kitchens alongside indoor gymnasiums, medical clinics, and recreational lounges.

Enabling and shoring works are already underway in Jebel Ali, while site preparation at Al Sajaa will begin later this month, ahead of a phased delivery running through late 2027

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah, the largest master community in the Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.