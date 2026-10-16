Kejriwal Hits Back At Shah, Accuses BJP Of Spreading Drugs In Punjab

Launching a fierce counter-offensive following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Punjab's law and order situation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of facilitating narcotics smuggling and extending state protection to gangsters.

Kejriwal Alleges BJP Complicity in Drug Trade

In a strongly-worded post on social media platform X, the former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had colluded with former coalition partners to promote the drug trade during their past rule in the border state and was now attempting to destabilize Punjab once again. "You are the ones who spread drugs in Punjab via the Adani port! You are the ones providing protection in Sabarmati Jail to the person spreading gangsterism in Punjab! You are the ones who colluded with the Chitta (drug) party between 2007 and 2017 to flood Punjab with drugs! And now, joining hands with that very same party, are you dreaming of earning billions of rupees again by selling drugs in Punjab?" Kejriwal wrote.

Countering the Home Minister's charge of unchecked narcotics prevalence under the Bhagwant Mann dispensation, Kejriwal added, "Today, the highest drug menace is in those states where your governments have been in power for years. Haven't you had your fill from selling drugs in those states? Now you've come back with your Chitta Party to ruin Punjab again? The public knows that your dirty gaze is on Punjab's waters, on Panjab University, on Chandigarh. You want to bring back those three black laws again? Punjab will never allow this to happen."

Amit Shah Questions AAP Govt on Law and Order

Kejriwal's sharp response came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the Bhagwant Mann government's ability to protect its citizens following the broad-daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and a suicide in Dirba. Shah had announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would seek formal reports from the Punjab government regarding both incidents.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Punjab is grappling today with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organized crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: ultimately, who will bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people? In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota-who had raised his voice against drugs-have raised serious questions about Punjab's law and order situation. Parvinder's father has leveled grave allegations against the 'AAP' government and their MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents."

Shah Demands Answers from Bhagwant Mann

Targeting the state leadership, Shah stated that the illicit drug trade is escalating unchecked, leaving those who speak out against narcotics cartels vulnerable and without state protection."Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises-they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals," Shah said.

BJP Pledges to Make Punjab Drug-Free

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to Punjab, Shah said his party would work towards making the state drug-free, free from gangsterism and secure if voted to power. "Today, I reiterate my resolve before the people of Punjab that, upon forming our government in Punjab, we will work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab. Our goal is clear-strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth's future, strict action against criminals, and a rule of law in which no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear," Shah stated.

Shah's remarks came after an anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was allegedly shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a hospital. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)