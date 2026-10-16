Kolkata's 'Ram Ki Ayodhya' Durga Puja Pandal Inaugurated By Governor

Kolkata's Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad has organised its first-ever Durga Puja with the theme 'Ram Ki Ayodhya', featuring immersive 3D light animations and video presentations depicting the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

The pandal was inaugurated by West Bengal Governor Ravindra Narayan Ravi, marking the beginning of the organisation's themed celebration centred on the Ramayana and the homecoming of Lord Rama after his victory over Ravana.

Inspiration Behind 'Ram's Ayodhya' Theme

Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of the Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, said the organisation had been associated with cultural activities for around 44 years and had been celebrating Dussehra at the venue for the past 13 years.

"Our organisation, the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sanstha, is about 44 years old, and for the past 13 years, we have been celebrating the Dussehra festival here. With the emergence of the BJP, a party rooted in nationalistic ideals, in Bengal, our leader, Suvendu Adhikari, has been actively promoting Sanatan Dharma with great fervour," Beriwala told ANI.

"Taking inspiration from this, we decided to recreate 'Ram's Ayodhya' here, marking the moment when, after 14 years and the defeat of Ravana, Lord Rama returned home," he added.

Star-Studded Celebrations Planned

Beriwala said West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari would attend the event and claimed that no prominent leader in Bengal had organised or celebrated Ravan Dahan or Dussehra on such a scale over the past 50 years. He also said the organisers were planning a special event on October 20, with members of the film 'Ramayana' team, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, expected to join the celebrations.

"Suvendu Adhikari will be attending this event...in Bengal, no prominent leader has organised or celebrated Ravan Dahan or Dussehra in this manner for the past 50 years...to make this occasion truly spectacular, the entire team from the film 'Ramayana', including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will be joining us on October 20...," he added.

A Blend of Technology and Tradition

The themed pandal combines visual effects, 3D light animations and video presentations to recreate the significance of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya.

Through the initiative, the organisers aim to bring the epic's imagery and cultural significance to visitors during the festive season. The celebration brings together Durga Puja festivities and themes drawn from the Ramayana, highlighting the organisers' focus on religious and cultural traditions.

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