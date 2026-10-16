Girlfriend's Manager Allegedly Demands 2 AM Office Shifts, No Cabs Reddit User Seeks Help Viral Post

A late-night workplace dispute has triggered a discussion on Reddit after a man described his girlfriend's alleged working conditions and asked how she could challenge them without putting her job at risk. According to his post, her manager expects the team to remain at the office until 2 AM, even though the work could reportedly be handled remotely.

The user's main concern was not just the extended hours but also the lack of arrangements for employees travelling home at such a late hour. He claimed the company neither provides cabs nor takes responsibility for ensuring staff can get home safely.

Seeking advice from Reddit users, he asked whether there was a way to report the matter while protecting his girlfriend from possible workplace repercussions and keeping his own identity confidential.

“Is there any legal way I can raise a complaint so that she is not negatively affected and my name is kept completely anonymous? Or is there any other solution to this problem?” he wrote.

Check the viral post here:

My girlfriend's manager makes the whole team sit in the office till 2 am u/Aggravating-Tower-82 in LegalAdviceIndia

The post also prompted discussion about the manager's identity. In an edit, the user clarified:“Edit: For anyone talking shit about my girlfriend, her manager is a lady.”

Several commenters reportedly suggested documenting the late working hours, keeping records of workplace instructions and exploring formal complaint channels. Approaching the labour department was among the options discussed, although commenters cautioned that complete anonymity might not be guaranteed.

The conversation also highlighted broader concerns about employees being expected to stay late without adequate transport arrangements. For people leaving offices after midnight, the availability of safe and reliable travel can be an important consideration, particularly when public transport options are limited.

However, the claims in the Reddit post have not been independently verified, and neither the company nor the manager was publicly identified in the account.

The discussion has raised questions about how employees can challenge workplace practices without fear of retaliation, and what responsibilities employers should consider when requiring staff to work late into the night.