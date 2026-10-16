Aligarh: Man Assaulted Minor Girl, Forcibly Kissed Her Before Fleeing, CCTV Video Goes Viral WATCH

A case involving alleged misconduct with a minor girl in Aligarh has sparked concern after CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media. Following questions over the police response, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jawan police station has been suspended over alleged negligence in handling the matter.

The incident reportedly took place on October 10 in Barauli village, under the jurisdiction of Jawan police station. According to reports, a middle-aged man allegedly assaulted the girl and forcibly kissed her before fleeing from the spot.

The incident has raised concerns about child safety and police accountability, particularly after the girl's family questioned the handling of their complaint.

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#LATEST: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CCTV ALLEGEDLY SHOWS HIM FORCIBLY KISSING GIRL IN ALIGARH

CCTV footage from Barauli village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shows a man forcibly kissing a girl on October 10.

Police have arrested the accused in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the SHO of Jawa police station has reportedly been suspended over alleged negligence in ensuring women's safety.

#Aligarh #UttarPradesh #WomensSafety #UPPolice #CCTV @aligarhpolice @Uppolice

- upuknews (@upuknews1) October 16, 2026

Family Raises Questions Over Police Action

The girl's brother reportedly questioned the initial police response, alleging that the accused had not been dealt with firmly enough. He claimed that the police had initially taken preventive action under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure framework, relating to apprehension of a breach of peace.

The emergence of CCTV footage intensified scrutiny of the case and prompted renewed questions about how the complaint had been handled.

However, Aligarh police offered a different account of the initial action. City Superintendent of Police Aditya Bansal said a case had been registered under the relevant legal provisions on the day of the incident itself. The main accused was arrested and subsequently produced before a court, according to the police.

SHO Suspended Over Alleged Negligence

Senior police officials subsequently suspended the Jawan station in-charge over allegations of negligence in the discharge of official duties and inadequate attention to women's safety. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the officer, according to reports. The suspension has brought the police department's handling of the case under further scrutiny. The action is separate from the criminal investigation into the allegations against the main accused.

CCTV Footage Brings Case Into Focus

The CCTV footage reportedly showing the incident circulated widely online, drawing public attention to the allegations and the family's concerns.

The case has also highlighted the importance of preserving relevant evidence and ensuring that complaints involving minors are handled sensitively and promptly. The allegations against the accused remain subject to the legal process, while the departmental action against the suspended officer concerns the handling of the case.

Police have stated that the main accused was arrested and presented before a court. Further proceedings will determine the outcome of the criminal case and the departmental inquiry.