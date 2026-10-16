Gold Forecast 16/10: Rebound Faces $4,250 Test
I think this is an area where a bounce makes sense. Whether or not it is sustainable is a completely different question. If we can break above the $4,250 level, I might be a little bit more impressed, but I think we are in somewhat of a holding pattern at the moment as we are trying to figure out what to do next.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI am not necessarily calling for a massive move to the upside, but I do think gold has shown its resiliency, and that is something worth paying close attention to.Ready to trade the gold forecast? Here are today's Gold brokers to choose from
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