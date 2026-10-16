AUD/USD Forecast 16/10: Jobs Shock Puts 0.6850 At Risk
This suggests that we may have some downward pressure here. If rates in America start to climb on top of this, that could have the Australian dollar challenging the crucial 0.6850 level. That's an area that has been the bottom of a longer-term consolidation area that extends all the way to the 0.7250 level. Breaking down below there would be a very negative sign.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn the meantime, though, we are starting to see a little bit of bottom fishing here. We'll see if buyers come in and pick up the Aussie. But as things stand right now, it's a dangerous place to play.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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