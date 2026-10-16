Prima Kottumee Spices Up Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2026

Colombo, Sri Lanka, 16 October 2026: Prima KottuMee has come on board as the Silver Sponsor of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2026, rallying behind Sri Lankan rugby as the team gears up to make its mark on the regionals.

The 2026 edition features 24 national teams across the men's and women's divisions, with 12 teams competing in each category. The series will culminate in Colombo on 17 – 18 October, offering local rugby fans the opportunity to witness top-level regional competition on home soil.

The brand has a long-standing presence in Sri Lankan rugby, supporting the sport across school, club, and national levels. Through these initiatives, Prima KottuMee has continued to be part of the rugby landscape, supporting the players, teams, and tournaments that bring the sport to life.

As the series heads to Colombo, Prima KottuMee looks forward to being part of the action and team spirit that define the sport. Through its support, the brand continues to champion talent and rally behind the nation's players as they take on the region's best.