Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Atlantis Studio's Two-Player Horror Game Beyond The Dark: Nightwatch To Be Published By Q-Games! Arabian Post

Atlantis Studio's Two-Player Horror Game Beyond The Dark: Nightwatch To Be Published By Q-Games! Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 04:10:44

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Launching October 22 on Nintendo Switch 2!

KYOTO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – Q-Games has announced that it will publish Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch, the upcoming horror game from French developer Atlantis Studio, across Asia, and has released a new trailer. It is a two-player asymmetric co-op horror game built around tension, communication, observation and trust.

Latest Trailer
Nintendo Store

MENAFN16102026000152002308ID1111818673


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search