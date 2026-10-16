Atlantis Studio's Two-Player Horror Game Beyond The Dark: Nightwatch To Be Published By Q-Games! Arabian Post

KYOTO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – Q-Games has announced that it will publish Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch, the upcoming horror game from French developer Atlantis Studio, across Asia, and has released a new trailer. It is a two-player asymmetric co-op horror game built around tension, communication, observation and trust.

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