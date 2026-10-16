Magnitude 6.9 Earthquake Claim In Japan Remains Unconfirmed Arabian Post
Japan's earthquake monitoring authorities have recorded seismic activity across the country, but the latest accessible observations do not establish the location, timing or magnitude of the earthquake described in the circulating alert.
The National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience recorded a magnitude 2.9 earthquake off Fukushima prefecture at 7.45am Japan Standard Time on Friday. Its monitoring system placed the hypocentre approximately 77 kilometres beneath the surface.
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