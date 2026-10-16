Oil Futures Retreat As Washington Considers Tanker Sanctions Relief Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiOil prices slipped on Friday as traders assessed possible US sanctions relief for oil tankers against continuing threats to Middle East supplies.
Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.39%, to $105.51 a barrel by 0012 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures declined 54 cents, or 0.55%, to $97.43, reversing part of Thursday's advance.
The decline followed a mixed session in which WTI settled $2.88 higher, or 3.03%, at $97.97 a barrel, supported by a substantial withdrawal from US crude inventories. Brent finished 14 cents lower at $105.92, as shipping concerns and the prospect of sanctions adjustments pulled prices in opposite directions.
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