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Oil Futures Retreat As Washington Considers Tanker Sanctions Relief Arabian Post

Oil Futures Retreat As Washington Considers Tanker Sanctions Relief Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 04:10:43

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Oil prices slipped on Friday as traders assessed possible US sanctions relief for oil tankers against continuing threats to Middle East supplies.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.39%, to $105.51 a barrel by 0012 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures declined 54 cents, or 0.55%, to $97.43, reversing part of Thursday's advance.

The decline followed a mixed session in which WTI settled $2.88 higher, or 3.03%, at $97.97 a barrel, supported by a substantial withdrawal from US crude inventories. Brent finished 14 cents lower at $105.92, as shipping concerns and the prospect of sanctions adjustments pulled prices in opposite directions.

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The Arabian Post

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