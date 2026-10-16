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Minutes, Not Miles: Vinhomes Green Paradise Combines Rapid Transit And Integrated On-Site Ecosystems Arabian Post

Minutes, Not Miles: Vinhomes Green Paradise Combines Rapid Transit And Integrated On-Site Ecosystems Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 04:10:42

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Planned high-speed rail and road links are expected to bring the city center within 20 to 35 minutes of the 2,870-hectare ESG++ coastal urban area in Can Gio, while on-site schools, healthcare, offices and parks are designed to reduce the number of trips residents need to make.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – Vinhomes is developing Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare ESG++ coastal urban area in Can Gio, southeastern Ho Chi Minh City, around one measure of location: the time residents spend getting where they need to go.

The master plan rests on two pillars. First, new transport infrastructure is expected to shorten journeys to the city center: the Ben Thanh-Can Gio high-speed railway, targeted for commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2028, is designed to link the area with downtown in about 20 minutes, while the planned Can Gio Bridge and a widened Rung Sac Boulevard are expected to cut drive times to about 35 minutes.

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The Arabian Post

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