Minutes, Not Miles: Vinhomes Green Paradise Combines Rapid Transit And Integrated On-Site Ecosystems Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Planned high-speed rail and road links are expected to bring the city center within 20 to 35 minutes of the 2,870-hectare ESG++ coastal urban area in Can Gio, while on-site schools, healthcare, offices and parks are designed to reduce the number of trips residents need to make.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2026 – Vinhomes is developing Vinhomes Green Paradise, a 2,870-hectare ESG++ coastal urban area in Can Gio, southeastern Ho Chi Minh City, around one measure of location: the time residents spend getting where they need to go.

The master plan rests on two pillars. First, new transport infrastructure is expected to shorten journeys to the city center: the Ben Thanh-Can Gio high-speed railway, targeted for commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2028, is designed to link the area with downtown in about 20 minutes, while the planned Can Gio Bridge and a widened Rung Sac Boulevard are expected to cut drive times to about 35 minutes.

<p> Second, an on-site ecosystem that includes 104 planned schools, an international general hospital, more than 2 million square meters of office space and more than 370 parks is intended to place most daily needs within reach of home.</p> <p> The approach responds to a shift in how urban households assess where to live. In fast-growing cities, a home only a few kilometers from the workplace can still require hours in traffic each week. For a resident who saves 15 minutes each way, the gain is about 11 hours a month over 22 working days.</p> <p> Academic research suggests these hours carry real weight. Using German household data from 1985 to 1998, University of Zurich economists Alois Stutzer and Bruno Frey identified what they termed the“commuting paradox”: people with longer commutes consistently reported lower life satisfaction, contrary to the standard assumption that they are fully compensated by higher pay or better housing. By their estimate, a person commuting one hour each way would need roughly 40% more income to be as satisfied as someone with no commute.</p> See also VinFast announces special incentives for new electric motorcycle showrooms in Indonesia and the Philippines, accelerating distribution network expansion <p> In Ho Chi Minh City, where rapid growth has outpaced the expansion of the road network, traffic congestion remains a significant cost to residents and the local economy. For many homebuyers, the relevant question is increasingly not how far a property is from the center, but how long it takes to get there.</p> <p> <b> Rail and road links expected to bring the city center within 20 to 35 minutes</b></p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p> Two major infrastructure projects are set to change how Can Gio connects with the rest of Ho Chi Minh City. The Ben Thanh-Can Gio high-speed railway is designed to reach the city's historic center in about 20 minutes, and the Can Gio Bridge, together with an expanded Rung Sac Boulevard, is expected to bring drive times from downtown to about 35 minutes.</p> <p> Can Gio, home to a UNESCO-recognized mangrove biosphere reserve, has long been reached mainly by the Binh Khanh ferry. The railway, developed by Vingroup company VinSpeed, will run about 54 kilometers with a maximum design speed of 350 km/h. Construction began in December 2025, and commercial operation is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028. The line will connect Ben Thanh station in central Ho Chi Minh City with Vinhomes Green Paradise.</p> <p> On the road network, the Can Gio Bridge, scheduled to open in 2029, will replace the Binh Khanh ferry crossing. Rung Sac Boulevard, the main artery to the area, is being widened to up to 10 lanes. Once complete, the two options are expected to give residents a choice between rail for direct trips to the center and road travel for journeys with multiple stops.</p> <p> International research points to a link between transit access and property values. A study commissioned by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which tracked five U.S. metropolitan regions from 2006 to 2011, found that homes within half a mile of high-frequency transit outperformed their wider regions by 41.6% over the period, which included the Great Recession. A 2019 follow-up study found that homes near transit sold at median prices 4% to 24% higher than those farther away.</p> See also HiDream Unveils HiDream-O1-Video-1.0, a Native Omnimodal Video Model Built for Physical Consistency <p> <b> On-site services designed to reduce the number of daily trips</b></p> <p> Beyond the commute, Vinhomes Green Paradise is planned to bring education, healthcare, work, retail and recreation inside the community, so that school runs, medical visits, shopping and exercise require shorter trips or none at all. Key components include 104 planned schools, Vinmec Can Gio International General Hospital, more than 2 million square meters of office space and more than 370 parks and green areas.</p> <p> Education: The master plan provides for 104 schools, including the Vinschool K-12 system and Brighton College Vietnam, reducing the need for long school runs across the city.</p> <p> Healthcare:Vinmec Can Gio International General Hospital is being developed with Cleveland Clinic as strategic advisor and is designed around the Cleveland Clinic model of care, offering residents access to international-standard treatment close to home.</p> <p> Work:More than 2 million square meters of office space is intended to allow residents to work near where they live, as financial and technology businesses establish a presence in the area.</p> <p> Retail and leisure:Planned amenities include Vincom shopping centers, a 20-hectare premium outlet, the 46-hectare Cosmo Bay dining and entertainment complex, two golf courses covering 155 hectares, the 122-hectare VinWonders theme park and Song Xanh Theater.</p> <p> Green space:More than 370 parks and green areas are planned to place open space within 500 meters of every residence, linked by walking paths and bicycle lanes. The Trust for Public Land estimates, conservatively, that buyers pay 5% to 15% more for homes within three blocks of a well-maintained park.</p> <p> The project draws on planning principles that cities such as Copenhagen and Singapore have applied for years: development organized around public transit, mixed land use and walkable neighborhoods. At Vinhomes Green Paradise, high-speed rail, education, healthcare, offices and recreation are being planned together from the outset rather than added incrementally, with the aim of measuring a home's location by the time it returns to residents. <br />Hashtag: #Vinhomes</p> -p<p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p> About Vinhomes <p>Vinhomes is Vietnam's largest residential real estate and integrated township developer. The company pioneers the development of synchronized, modern large-scale townships, delivering premium living standards and unlocking sustainable investment opportunities for domestic and international clients.</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>