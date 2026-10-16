Norwegian Panel Proposes Opening Wealth Fund To Defence Giants Arabian Post
The proposal would allow the world's largest sovereign wealth fund to acquire shares in companies including Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin, potentially opening the way for investments worth tens of billions of dollars. Any change requires political approval and has not yet taken effect.
The commission, chaired by former central bank governor Svein Gjedrem, proposed an exemption for manufacturers based in nuclear-weapon states recognised under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, provided those countries are allies of Norway, a NATO member.
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