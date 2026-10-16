Japan Commits Funding For Globalfoundries New York Chip Expansion Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Japan and the United States have agreed on a semiconductor manufacturing project in New York that could attract up to $21 billion in Japanese investment, with GlobalFoundries selected to operate two new factories.

Japan's foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday that the initial project would cost approximately $10 billion, with construction scheduled to begin before the end of 2026. Expansion of production facilities could eventually raise the total investment to about $21 billion, although the second factory remains conditional.

The agreement forms part of a $550 billion Japanese investment commitment negotiated with President Donald Trump's administration in 2025, alongside a reduction in American tariffs on Japanese vehicles and other imports to 15 per cent.

GlobalFoundries said the first manufacturing plant at its existing Malta campus would begin production in 2029. An additional investment of approximately $10 billion would finance a second facility, with a decision on that expansion expected before the end of 2028.

Japan will supply the investment capital, while GlobalFoundries will provide manufacturing technology, technical expertise and operational management. The factories will be jointly owned by American and Japanese interests under an arrangement intended to expand semiconductor output without requiring the company to finance construction itself.

The first plant is expected to produce approximately 900,000 silicon wafers measuring 300 millimetres annually when fully operational. A second plant would add comparable capacity, substantially increasing the company's manufacturing footprint in upstate New York.

GlobalFoundries estimates that the initiative will support approximately 27,000 construction and associated supply-chain jobs, alongside more than 1,000 skilled manufacturing positions in New York's Capital Region. Those figures are projections rather than employment already created.

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The US Commerce Department will separately receive an equity interest of approximately four per cent in GlobalFoundries. Chief executive Tim Breen said the transaction would raise the government's overall holding to about seven per cent. The company is majority owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company.

GlobalFoundries shares advanced after the announcement, reflecting investor interest in an expansion model that could increase manufacturing capacity while limiting construction expenditure.

The ownership arrangements distinguish the investment from conventional private-sector semiconductor expansion. Japanese financing will underpin the factories, while the American government will gain a larger financial interest in the operator and participate in the broader manufacturing initiative.

GlobalFoundries also agreed with the Commerce Department to revise an existing award under the CHIPS and Science Act, reallocating $955 million towards investments in silicon photonics, silicon-germanium technology and advanced packaging at facilities in Malta and Burlington, Vermont.

These technologies are used in communications systems and data centres, where manufacturers are seeking faster connections and more efficient processing of large volumes of information. The separate funding revision does not represent an additional Japanese commitment to the two factories.

Japan's foreign ministry described the New York project as the first semiconductor investment under the bilateral Strategic Investment Initiative announced in September 2025. It said the initiative was intended to strengthen supplies of mature-node chips used in automobiles, industrial machinery, smartphones and artificial intelligence data centres.

Although attention has focused heavily on advanced processors for artificial intelligence, mature-node semiconductors remain essential components in vehicles, industrial equipment and connected devices. Their availability is important to manufacturers seeking more geographically diversified supply chains.

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The first facility will be built at an established semiconductor manufacturing location, allowing the investment to draw on existing industrial infrastructure and a local workforce. However, the announced timetable does not mean projected production capacity will be available immediately when operations begin.

Breen said GlobalFoundries had been chosen because large fabrication projects required manufacturing expertise and operational capabilities alongside financing. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick welcomed the investment as a contribution to domestic manufacturing and employment.

The Japanese government expects the project to create commercial opportunities for its semiconductor equipment and materials suppliers. Tokyo Electron and SCREEN Holdings have expressed interest in supplying manufacturing equipment, while Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has indicated interest in materials and components.

Renesas Electronics, a major Japanese chipmaker supplying automotive and industrial customers, has expressed interest in purchasing output from the proposed facilities. Its participation could provide an important customer relationship as production plans advance.

Japan's foreign ministry also identified smaller suppliers, including Fujikin and Kusakawa Seiki, as potential participants in the equipment and materials supply chain. Their involvement remains prospective, rather than a confirmed allocation of orders.