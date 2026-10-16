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Microsoft Seizes Domains Supporting Billion-Message Phishing Operation Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-16 04:10:42

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Microsoft and cybersecurity partners have disrupted a global phishing network linked to more than one billion fraudulent messages, targeting infrastructure supplied through the Chinese-language YAM Store marketplace.

The operation, announced on Wednesday, involved the seizure and redirection of internet domains supporting YAM Store and two associated phishing services, CoGUI and Iron Man. Microsoft and Health-ISAC obtained an order from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida authorising action against the infrastructure.

Microsoft said the three services had enabled more than one billion malicious emails and text messages since January 2026, targeting consumers and over 75,000 organisations across more than 150 countries. More than 750 million messages were directed at Microsoft customers, according to the company's investigation.

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The Arabian Post

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