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Webinar: Europe's Investment Landscape - What's Changing And Why It Matters

Webinar: Europe's Investment Landscape - What's Changing And Why It Matters


Date: 2026-10-16 04:07:34

(MENAFN- ING)

Europe is often seen as a continent of cautious savers. But the story is more nuanced than commonly believed. New ING research suggests the gap between European and US savings is smaller than often assumed, while attitudes towards investing may be shifting. Half of Europeans with savings already invest, and another 30% say they would consider doing so.

In this webinar, we'll discuss why this matters for household wealth and economic growth, what is preventing more Europeans from investing, and how attitudes differ across countries. We'll also explore what could help to unlock Europe's investment potential. Click here to sign up.

Details

Date: Thursday, 22 October

Time: 1430 BST/ 1530 CET

The webinar will last 45 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

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