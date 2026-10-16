1-54 London Edition Highlights Modern African Art For First Time

MENAFN - USA Art News) The 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair's, running until, has introduced a dedicated historical focus for the first time. In addition to its contemporary program, the fair now spotlights Modern artists from Africa and its diaspora.

This new element includes curated stand presentations and the“1-54 Presents” exhibition, West Wind. Curated by South African-Portuguese art historian Nancy Dantas, West Wind features a generation of pioneering mid-20th century African artists. Among the fair's Special Projects is 50:50-Artists Africa, a presentation of artists active from the 1840s to the 1980s, assembled by veteran African art collector Michael Graham-Stuart.

Fair organizers attribute the new focus to a broader increase in institutional interest in African Modernism. Museums, scholars, exhibitions, and biennials are working to recover artists and movements that have been marginalized in mainstream art history. 1-54 founding director Touria El Glaoui stated,“This edition places African artists where they belong: as authors of Modern and contemporary art history.”

Contemporary voices remain prominent throughout the fair, with a distinct London influence visible in several projects. These include Moroccan-born artist Hassan Hajjaj's My London Rockstars, which portrays a new generation of artists, musicians, and designers shaping the city's cultural landscape.

The London-based Whitechapel Gallery is also participating for the first time this year. The institution is presenting a selection of its new artist editions, featuring works by Joy Labinjo, Veronica Ryan, Virginia Chihota, Joy Gregory, and William Kentridge. These editions support the gallery's philanthropic Errantry Fund, which aims to represent artists from the Global South and diasporas in Whitechapel commissions and exhibitions. The 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair is held at Somerset House in London.

Source: The Art Newspaper