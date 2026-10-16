Frieze London Features Lego Deity,“15 Minutes Of Fame” Studio

MENAFN - USA Art News) Frieze London and the 1-54 Contemporary African Art fair are showcasing unusual installations, including a ferocious female deity crafted entirely frompieces and a pop-up studio offering visitors“15 minutes of fame.”

At the 1-54 Contemporary African Art fair, Ghanaian-Canadian artist Ekow Nimako created Maame Wata, The Wise for the Elephant Gallery stand. This sculpture, made from shiny black Lego, depicts a powerful water deity revered across Africa and the African diaspora. Nimako stated,“I wanted her to be menacing as well as powerful, while also having childlike qualities.” The artist confirmed all components used are standard-issue Lego.

Also at 1-54, Michael Graham-Stuart's 50:50 Special Projects stand displays a tall wooden“Queen Victoria” drum. Carved by an anonymous Fante artist in Ghana around 1920, the drum features the crowned monarch with notably exaggerated, conical breasts with highlighted pink painted nipples, requiring visitors to navigate carefully to avoid knocking it over.

Separately, at Frieze London, the Deutsche Bank lounge features an installation titled Ojalá by Studio Lenca. This work consists of handmade Salvadoran hammocks cradling what appear to be volcanic rocks. The artist confirmed these boulders are lightweight replicas, scanned from volcanic stones native to El Salvador, ensuring visitor safety.

During the Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival in Mayfair, UK artist Miles Aldridge is capturing Polaroid portraits of the public for his 15 Minutes of Fame series. Visitors pose against an orange backdrop with props like feather boas and retro telephones. Aldridge has previously photographed notable figures such as artist Maurizio Cattelan and pop superstar Elton John, who was depicted holding a skull. Aldridge is the son of Alan Aldridge, an esteemed art director who designed album art for Elton John, including the 1975 Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy cover. While slots in London are currently booked, Aldridge will offer the experience in Paris next week, coinciding with Art Basel Paris.

Artist Leah Wood is presenting a show of colorful works at the Pavilion venue in Knightsbridge, focusing on“the increasingly important role nature plays within an urban environment.” Wood is the daughter of model Jo Wood and Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, who is also known for painting.

We previously reported:

Celebrities and art world figures gathered at Regent's Park for the VIP preview of Frieze London and Frieze Masters on October 14, 2026.

Artists formerly represented by the now-closed Stephen Friedman Gallery are exhibiting at Frieze London with new dealers, finding immediate sales success.

Source: The Art Newspaper