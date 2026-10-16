Frieze Masters Sees Rise In Global South Collectors And Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) Frieze Masters, set against the backdrop of Regent's Park in London, is experiencing a notable shift towards collectors and art from the Global South. This trend is particularly evident with the fair's increasing integration of non-Western art, and several impactful presentations feature artists whose influence has been largely overlooked in the West.

A key factor in this geographical expansion is the fair's Spotlight section, which focuses on solo presentations by artists from non-Western regions and historically underrepresented names. Devika Singh, co-organizer and former South Asian specialist curator at Tate, who now lectures at the Courtauld Institute, curated six galleries in this section that specialize in South Asian art.

The current surge in demand for Indian Modern art is visible at multiple stands. Reena Lath, co-founder of Kolkata and Delhi-based Akar Prakar, expressed enthusiasm, stating,“I'm amazed by the response.” The gallery sold three of the six works by 90-year-old painter Ganesh Haloi, with Tate reportedly considering another acquisition. Haloi's drawings are priced at approximately £35,000, while larger paintings sell for around £130,000. Most confirmed sales were to Indian collectors, including Mumbai-based Dara Mehta and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Lath noted the irony of shipping art from India only for it to be sold back to Indian buyers, adding,“I will be coming back next year.”

Akara Modern's Puneet Shah pre-sold two wooden wall-based pieces by Piraji Sagara to Indian collectors, with prices ranging from £40,000 to £250,000. The gallery, participating in Frieze Masters for the first time, also sold another freestanding wooden sculpture to an Indian buyer on opening day, and a final sculpture to a non-Indian buyer.

Loft Art Gallery, based in Marrakech and Casablanca, also made its debut at Frieze Masters, aiming to broaden its client base. The gallery showcased Mohamed Melehi, an influential Moroccan artist whose narrative is just gaining traction in the West. Yasmine Berrada, the gallery's co-founder and director, commented,“The overall sentiment has been positive, with collectors showing a thoughtful and sustained interest in historically significant works. What has been particularly encouraging is the level of engagement from both established collectors and institutions, reflecting a growing recognition of Moroccan Modernism within the international art market.” Loft Art Gallery sold Melehi's Untitled (1967), an early example of his distinctive wave patterning, for €180,000, with two additional works reserved.

London's Alison Jacques gallery featured a solo presentation of Filipino artist Pacita Abad, whose family left the Philippines in 1970 for political reasons. While Abad's textile works have been extensively exhibited in the Arabian Gulf and the US, she is gaining increasing exposure in Europe, with a traveling exhibition slated to begin in Madrid next year. Alison Jacques, who started collaborating with Abad's estate last year, noted interest but had no confirmed sales by the time of publication.

Overall sales by the second day of the fair were varied, with some galleries reporting more expressions of interest and reserves than confirmed transactions. This was partly attributed to a different clientele at Frieze Masters, who tend to deliberate longer on purchases compared to what one gallerist described as the more“transactional” Frieze London. Some also noted that many US collectors were not expected until the weekend, before they traveled to Art Basel Paris. However, few expressed concern. Jonathan Mansie of Alison Jacques observed,“It's a very discerning clientele. We do nine fairs a year and find that these conversations carry on. The fair doesn't end on a Sunday.”

Other galleries reported museum reserves, such as Dubai's Lawrie Shabibi, which exhibited delicate works on paper by the late Palestinian-Persian artist Maliheh Afnan. Two of Afnan's pieces sold within the £30,000 to £40,000 range, and a larger work was reserved for a museum. The geographical expansion has also presented logistical hurdles. Isabelle de Caters of Dubai's Gallery Isabelle cited numerous challenges in transporting works by Fereydoun Ave from Iran to London for a presentation highlighting his close connections with Cy Twombly and Robert Rauschenberg.

Despite Sotheby's offering a Twombly drawing in its sale for £150,000 to £200,000, Ave's works at Gallery Isabelle were all priced under $30,000, indicating that significant art market value remains largely outside the Global South. Brussels gallery Maruani Mercier displayed a stunning amber Josef Albers piece for €1.5 million. The leading sale reported was a floral still-life by Jan Brueghel the Elder, which sold for approximately £5 million from Hauser & Wirth to a private individual on the opening VIP day.

Frieze Masters is on view at Regent's Park, London, until October 18.

We previously reported:

Artists formerly represented by the now-closed Stephen Friedman Gallery are exhibiting at Frieze London with new dealers, finding immediate sales success.

Source: The Art Newspaper