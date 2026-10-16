Dallas-Founded Art Fair Opens In London's Former US Embassy

MENAFN - USA Art News) The inaugural London Invitational art fair, founded in Dallas, Texas, has opened atin Mayfair, the former. The fair, which runs until, has attracted numerousto London.

On Thursday morning, the fair welcomed visitors to the hotel's third floor, where 12 rooms host presentations primarily from US dealers. London-based galleries Charles Asprey and Vardaxoglou are notable exceptions. All participating exhibitors have previously shown at the Dallas Invitational, which launched in 2023. Most artworks are priced in dollars.

Many exhibiting dealers are residing at the hotel, displaying their works within their rooms. To prevent wall damage, pieces are presented on windowsills, positioned over sinks, and suspended in front of mirrors.“It's a bit of a 'come into my living room' situation,” said Jessica Nowitzki, a fair partner and advisory council member.

The fair also draws a significant contingent of American collectors and advisors. One New York-based collector told The Art Newspaper that he had“already done some damage” at Frieze and Sotheby's, adding,“I'm seeing several things here I really like.” New York dealer Alexander Shulan described the community of dealers and collectors attending the Invitational as“almost like a club.”

James Cope, the British-born, Dallas-based founder of the fair, previously worked with Nowitzki at George Michael and Kenny Goss's Dallas-based Goss-Michael Foundation. Cope anticipated that US-based collectors would travel to London for the fair, noting,“The Dallas collectors love to travel. Everyone loves London, there's so much going on.”

Shulan, whose gallery Lomex has previously exhibited at Frieze London, highlighted the appeal of London's emerging galleries. He stated,“For young galleries, this is a really exciting time to be in London for experimental programming.” The city's expanding community of young galleries is attracting emerging dealers from abroad, strengthening London's art scene. Last month, Heidi Gallery, established in Berlin in 2021, relocated its operations to London.

London-based dealers participating in the Invitational are benefiting from the fair's dedicated American following. Charles Asprey, for example, sold two paintings by Alessandro Raho within the opening hours, describing the activity as“non-stop.” Raho, whose paintings are displayed in open-faced cardboard boxes, appreciates the fair's relaxed and intimate setting.“The booth's too much, it's too brutal,” he said, adding,“But I wanted to hang out here.”

Many visitors have found the Invitational's intimate atmosphere and relative calm to be a welcome change after the busier opening days of larger fairs like Frieze and Minor Attractions. Steven Sergiovanni, a New York-based advisor, told The Art Newspaper,“After spending a day at Frieze, it felt refreshing to visit the invitational. I enjoy the tightly curated 12-gallery model.”

Nowitzki emphasized the approachable nature of the fair, stating,“It's a very approachable environment to introduce people to the artist. You just have to be up at 7am and make sure the room's clean.”

Source: The Art Newspaper