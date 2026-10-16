Dasha Shenkman Launches Fund To Acquire Young Artists' Works From Frieze London

MENAFN - USA Art News) UK-based Canadian collectorhas launched the, an initiative designed to help public institutions acquire works by emerging artists from the Focus section of. Shenkman, whose late mother,, was a notable arts patron, has a long-standing relationship with the, with whom she developed this new fund.

A press spokesperson stated that Shenkman, previously a literary agent, has spent several years supporting various cultural organizations as a trustee, patron, and donor. She has also donated dozens of works to public collections, including the CAS. The inaugural acquisition through the new fund will be for Abbot Hall in Cumbria, which manages a significant collection.

“I've always sought to support artists during the early, pivotal moments in their career,” Shenkman said,“and I'm very glad to have developed this new fund.” She added that she will be spending most of her time in the Focus section at Frieze London this year, viewing the new fund as an opportunity to implement her convictions for both the receiving museum and the young artist whose work will be purchased.

Shenkman's first art acquisition was a Jean Arp lithograph purchased in installments from Mira Godard, a Montreal gallery. Her most recent purchase was Book of Two Ways, a drypoint, monotype, collage, and embroidery work by artist Neil Groom, acquired from the Hypha Curates pop-up show in London. She emphasized her practice of meeting artists whose work she collects whenever possible. Shenkman also revealed that she has donated more than 40 works to museums throughout the UK and does not keep any art in storage.

This month, Shenkman is looking forward to the Unexpected Views event at the National Gallery in London, where the director and curators discuss masterpieces with leading cultural practitioners. She is also hosting a party for the Distinguished Patrons of the National Gallery of Canada.

We previously reported:

Irene Y. Panagopoulos, based in Greece, discusses her art collection, which focuses on women and Greek diaspora artists, and her selective acquisition process.

Source: The Art Newspaper