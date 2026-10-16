Afghanistan Integral To Asia's Security, Cooperation: Kyrgyz President

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has said Afghanistan is an integral part of the shared security and cooperation framework in Asia.

Kyrgyzstan's state news agency Kabar reported that Japarov made the remarks on Thursday, October 15, at the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Japarov said his country was following developments in the Middle East with concern and stressed the need to prevent further escalation of the conflict, according to the report.

He also called for expanded cooperation with participating countries, saying Kyrgyzstan was ready to continue working closely with them.

Japarov added that, according to United Nations projections, Asia would account for 59 per cent of global economic growth in 2026.

sa