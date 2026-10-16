3 Regional Organisations To Discuss Afghanistan, Central Asian Security In Moscow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held in Moscow on Friday, with security in Afghanistan and Central Asia among the key topics.

According to information published on the CIS official website, the meeting will address regional security challenges and ways to strengthen cooperation among member states of the three organisations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to address the meeting's plenary session, the source said.

sa