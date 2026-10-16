3 Regional Organisations To Discuss Afghanistan, Central Asian Security In Moscow
According to information published on the CIS official website, the meeting will address regional security challenges and ways to strengthen cooperation among member states of the three organisations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to address the meeting's plenary session, the source said.
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