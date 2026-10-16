CGB Invites Young Nationals To Apply For UN Young Professionals Programme 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has invited qualified Qatari youth to apply for the United Nations Young Professionals Programme (YPP) competitive examination for 2026 in the field of Development and Sustainability.

According to posts on CGB social media accounts yesterday, the programme aims to attract talented young professionals and enhance the geographical representation of Member States in positions within the United Nations Secretariat. Successful candidates embark on careers as international civil servants, contributing to global efforts in economics, statistics, social affairs, environment and sustainable development.

Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria. Candidates must hold Qatari nationality, be no older than 32 years of age by the end of 2026 (born on or after 1 January 1994), possess a bachelor's degree or equivalent in a relevant field, and demonstrate proficiency in either English or French, according to the post.

The application window is open throughout October and November 2026. Interested individuals can submit their applications through the designated UN platform and review detailed programme information and requirements via the links provided by the Bureau.

The YPP represents a key entry point for young professionals into the United Nations system. It is designed to identify and recruit highly capable individuals who can support the organisation's work across its various duty stations worldwide. For Qatar, participation underscores the country's ongoing commitment to empowering its youth and strengthening its presence in international organisations.

Qatar has consistently prioritised youth development and international engagement. Initiatives such as the Qatar Youth Delegates to the United Nations programme and active involvement in forums focused on sustainable development goals reflect this strategic focus. By encouraging nationals to pursue opportunities within the UN Secretariat, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are providing a structured pathway for young Qataris to gain global experience and contribute to multilateral efforts.

The Development and Sustainability examination area for 2026 aligns closely with Qatar's national priorities, including its National Vision 2030 and broader sustainability objectives. Fields covered under this category offer relevant avenues for graduates in economics, environmental studies, social sciences and related disciplines to apply their expertise on an international stage.

Prospective applicants are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements and application procedures. The competitive nature of the examination requires thorough preparation, as the process typically involves screening, written assessments and interviews over subsequent months.

Officials from the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau emphasised the importance of this opportunity for enhancing Qatar's representation in the United Nations.

The call specifically targets young Qataris seeking meaningful international careers while supporting the organisation's mandate to promote peace, development and human rights.

Those interested in the programme are encouraged to prepare their applications promptly within the October–November period. Further details on the examination structure, required documentation and selection timeline are available through the official United Nations careers portal and the links shared by the Qatari authorities.

This initiative forms part of wider efforts to build the capacity of Qatari youth and position them for leadership roles in global institutions, reinforcing the nation's role as an active and constructive member of the international community.