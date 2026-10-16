Honduras Showcases Heritage, Culture At AFCD Exhibition In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The ninth edition of the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy (AFCD) exhibition, titled 'Honduras, the Country of Deep Waters,' celebrated the Central American country's rich culture, history and heritage in Doha yesterday. It also featured more than 100 artworks by AFCD members.

The exhibition brought together creative works by diplomats, their spouses and family members, offering visitors, as well as an insight into Honduras' natural beauty and historical legacy while highlighting the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations.



The ninth edition of the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy exhibition showcased insight of Honduras' nature, culture and heritage. Picture by: Salim Matramkot /THE PENINSULA

Head of Mission at the Embassy of Honduras H E Sophia Escobar Lanza, several ambassadors and their family members, AFCD Founder and Patron Farhan Al Sheikh Al Sayed, Secretary-General Rodica Grigoreta, and participating artists and designers attended the event, held at the Honduras embassy.

“The exhibition offers a wonderful opportunity to bring a glimpse of Honduras to Qatar through art and creativity. We hope visitors will discover more about our country, appreciate its beauty and culture, and feel inspired to visit Honduras,” Escobar Lanza told The Peninsula.

She emphasised the importance of cultural exchange in fostering closer relations between countries.



The ninth edition of the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy exhibition showcased insight of Honduras' nature, culture and heritage. Picture by: Salim Matramkot /THE PENINSULA

“Cultural diplomacy plays a vital role in building bridges between nations. While people in Qatar are familiar with their own country's rich culture and heritage, we would also like Qataris, residents and members of the diplomatic community to learn more about Honduras and what our country has to offer,” she said.

The Honduras section of the exhibition highlighted the country's diverse natural landscapes, including its mountains, lakes and waterfalls, alongside its colonial heritage, historic architecture and cultural legacy. It also showcased the country's indigenous heritage and ancestral traditions.



The ninth edition of the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy exhibition showcased insight of Honduras' nature, culture and heritage. Picture by: Salim Matramkot /THE PENINSULA

Visitors were introduced to traditional Honduran cuisine, including rosquillas, baleadas and traditional chicken empanadas. Honduras' coffee culture also featured prominently, reflecting the country's position as one of Central America's leading coffee producers and a significant producer in the global market.

The wider exhibition featured a diverse range of creative works by AFCD members, including paintings, ornamental art, fashion design, crochet, embroidery, bobbin lace, jewellery and photography.



The ninth edition of the Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy exhibition showcased more than 100 artworks. Picture by: Salim Matramkot /THE PENINSULA

Speaking about the initiative, AFCD Secretary-General Rodica Grigoreta said the group was established a year ago to bring together diplomats, ambassadors, their spouses and family members through art and creative activities.

“We established Art, Fashion and Cultural Diplomacy a year ago with the aim of bringing together members of the diplomatic community through creativity. Our members participate in workshops, develop their artistic skills and share their work through exhibitions such as this one,” she told The Peninsula.

The group now has 55 members and regularly organises workshops, with participation and activities offered free of charge on a voluntary basis.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate, explore their creativity and enjoy the artistic process. Our workshops are entirely voluntary and free, allowing members to learn, create and share their work. The exhibitions provide a platform to present the pieces they produce,” Grigoreta said.

Beyond promoting artistic expression, the group also seeks to raise awareness of the cultural heritage of the countries represented by its members, including heritage recognised by Unesco.