32 Teams Set For Return Of Mini Basketball World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

DOHA: A total of 32 secondary schools from across Qatar will compete in the 2026-2027 Mini Basketball World Cup, organised by the Local Organising Committee of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 in collaboration with the Qatar School Sports Federation (QSSF).

The organisers yesterday announced the group allocations for the new season of the tournament, first of its kind in the Middle East.

Executive Director of the Communications and Guest Relations Committee at the Local Organizing Committee Abdulla Al Mawlawi, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Director Predrag Bogosavljev and Executive Director of the School Olympic Program Abdulrahman Al Muftah were in attendee at the press conference where the group allocations were revealed.

The allocations were based on the final standings of the inaugural edition, with schools ranked from first to 32nd place. Schools were also given the opportunity to select the countries they would represent, enabling the teams to compete in an atmosphere similar to international basketball competitions. The inaugural 2025-2026 season saw the Lebanese School defeating Philippine School 58-47 to claim the title.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Mawlawi said the tournament offers school students a valuable opportunity to experience healthy competition, promote sportsmanship and foster intercultural understanding, contributing to the wider development of basketball among younger generations.

He noted that the partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the QSSF supports the development of the game and creates opportunities to identify emerging talent.

Meanwhile, Bogosavljev stressed the importance of leaving a lasting legacy beyond the World Cup.

“Whenever we host a sporting event, we must ensure that we leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond the conclusion of the event itself,” the former Serbian star said.

Al Muftah said the tournament combines sport and education, introducing students to basketball's heritage in Qatar and around the world. He added that representing different countries encourages cultural exchange and strengthens students' connection with the 2027 World Cup. With Qatar gearing up to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup from August 27 to September 12 next year, in the first edition to be held in the Middle East, the Mini World Cup provides hundreds of students with an opportunity to experience the format of the global tournament.