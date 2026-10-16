Rayyan Bu Thaila Claims Impressive Win To Land Al Hamla Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Rayyan Bu Thaila carried his strong form from last season into the new campaign, making a winning start with victory in the Al Hamla Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Representing Injaaz Stud, the five-year-old gelding won the 1400m Local Thoroughbred Conditions race after a well-judged ride by Alberto Sanna, who completed a double at the second meeting of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's domestic season.

Rayyan Bu Thaila was patiently ridden behind the leaders before producing an impressive turn of foot to sweep into the lead inside the final 200m and score convincingly by 11⁄4 lengths. Jihad El Ahmad trained the winner.

QREC Racing Manager Abdulla bin Rashid Al-Kubaisi, awarded the Al Hamla Cup.



Alberto Sanna rides Rayyan Bu Thaila during the feature. PICS: Juhaim/QREC



The meeting also produced a hat-trick for trainer Rudy Nerbonne and jockey Lukas Delozier, who enjoyed three victories while trainer Hamad Al-Jehani also celebrated a double. Jadwat Al Shahania began Nerbonne's winning run in the Purebred Arabian Maiden, with Delozier in the saddle, scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Assfa Al Shahania followed in the Purebred Arabian Rated Maiden, with Faleh Bughenaim aboard, winning by 23⁄4 lengths. Mehbas Al Shahania completed Nerbonne's hat-trick in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden under Delozier, winning by a length.

Al-Jehani's double came through Sidi Star and Dapper Charm. Sidi Star won the Purebred Arabian Handicap 85-105 under Nicolas Baudet, while Dapper Charm took the Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 with Delozier aboard.

Sanna's second victory came aboard Maraaheb, trained by Hadi Al Ramzani, in the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65. The pair secured the race by three-quarters of a length.

De Bruyne, trained by Ahmed Al-Jehani and ridden by Ghanim Ahmed Al-Jehani, edged the Thoroughbred Handicap 0-75 by a head in one of the day's closest finishes.

Wathnan Racing's War Boy, trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Abdulla Rashid Al-Hajri, won the Local Thoroughbred Novice in the nine-race programme.