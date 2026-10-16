Sidra Medicine To Host 'Qatar Paediatric Endocrine And Diabetes Conference 2026'

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DOHA: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host the Qatar Paediatric Endocrine and Diabetes Conference (QPED 2026) from 27 to 28 November 2026. The conference will cover the latest approaches to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diabetes and endocrine disorders in children and adolescents.

Held under the theme“Advancing Excellence in Paediatric Endocrine and Diabetes Care,” QPED 2026 will focus on developments that are changing the management of paediatric endocrine conditions. These include diabetes technologies, earlier intervention for Type 1 diabetes, new approaches to childhood obesity, precision medicine and emerging therapies for rare endocrine disorders.

Senior Attending Physician at Sidra Medicine and Conference Chair of QPED 2026, Dr. Khalid Hussain said:“Paediatric endocrinology is advancing rapidly, particularly in areas such as diabetes technology, precision medicine and emerging therapies. We are also seeing an important shift in Type 1 diabetes, with greater focus on identifying children at risk and considering interventions earlier in the disease pathway. QPED 2026 will provide a platform for healthcare professionals to discuss how these advances can be translated into better and more personalised care for children and their families.”

The two-day scientific programme will address Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, childhood obesity, growth and puberty disorders, thyroid conditions, endocrine emergencies and rare endocrine disorders.

A dedicated session on the future of Type 1 diabetes will examine screening and prevention, immune-modulating therapies and cell-based treatments, including islet transplantation and stem cell approaches. The programme will also highlight continuous glucose monitoring, insulin pumps and hybrid closed-loop systems and their growing role in the management of childhood diabetes.

Childhood obesity will be another key focus of QPED 2026. Experts will discuss the recognition, evaluation and management of obesity in children, as well as emerging treatment options.

Chair of Paediatric Medicine at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hammadi said:“Children with diabetes and endocrine disorders often require care from multidisciplinary teams. Bringing together physicians, nurses, diabetes educators, dietitians, researchers and allied health professionals allows us to share knowledge across specialties and strengthen the way we manage these complex conditions. Our goal is ultimately to improve outcomes and quality of life for children and young people.”

The conference is aimed at paediatric endocrinologists, diabetologists, paediatricians, primary care and family medicine physicians, nurses,, dietitians, pharmacists. QPED 2026 will take place at the Sidra Medicine Auditorium from November 27 to 28 2026.