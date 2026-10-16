Home Healthcare Services Available Across 25 Health Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Under the slogan“Your Wisdom Gives Us Strength; Your Expertise Guides Us as We Shape the Future Together,” the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) celebrated the International Day of Older Persons, observed annually on October 1, by organising a series of awareness activities and events across all its health centres.

The celebrations involved patients receiving home healthcare services, their families, and caregivers during daily home visits, in addition to the distribution of symbolic gifts.

These activities reflected PHCC's commitment to the health and quality of life of older persons and its dedication to raising awareness of their health and social needs. They also highlighted the importance of integrated care that preserves their dignity, supports their independence, and promotes their active participation in society.

The celebrations featured a range of educational and awareness-raising activities aimed at improving public understanding of age-related conditions and ways to prevent them, highlighting the healthcare needs of older persons, and promoting awareness of their rights and the importance of receiving safe, comprehensive healthcare. The events also introduced the entities involved in providing services to this population and emphasised the importance of partnership and coordination among the various stakeholders supporting their care.

PHCC affirmed that organising these activities across all its health centres reflects its commitment to expanding outreach efforts and engaging older persons and their families throughout the country. Home healthcare services are currently provided through 25 health centres across Qatar and are available to eligible Qatari patients and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries aged 50 years and above, in accordance with the approved eligibility criteria for the service.

Home healthcare services provide integrated care through a multidisciplinary team.