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QNA Director-General Meets Chinese Ambassador


Date: 2026-10-16 04:02:46

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin. The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

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The Peninsula

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