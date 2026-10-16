AI May Replace Translators, Editors In Newsrooms, Press Council Member Says
According to him, the jobs of translators, editors, and proofreaders in editorial offices, as well as those whose daily work consists solely of publishing press releases on a website, are at risk.
He noted that one should think about how to improve the state of the media and journalism.
"Creativity is considered the raw material for artificial intelligence. If journalists lack creativity, there will be no raw material for AI. It is these creative individuals who produce the raw material that AI relies upon; the two are directly linked. In the coming years, the number of such individuals within Azerbaijani journalism and media will grow, and I am confident that creativity, creative journalism, will ultimately prevail over AI," he added.
The 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists is being held at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre.
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