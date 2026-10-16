Vereigen Media Wins Gold At The 2026 TITAN Business Awards For Its Verified Content Engagement Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Gold-winning B2B lead generation solution combines first-party audience data, human-led verification, and engagement validation to help B2B marketing teams improve lead qualification and support measurable pipeline growth with quality leads

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, today announced that its Verified Content Engagement (VCE) content syndication solution has earned Gold medal at the 2026 TITAN Business Awards in the Business Technology Solution category. This recognition highlights the company's approach to addressing a persistent challenge in B2B marketing ensuring that the leads are aligned with the campaign and have meaningfully engaged with the content asset.

B2B organizations are facing increasing pressure to demonstrate marketing effectiveness and generate measurable pipeline through quality leads. A content download alone does not confirm that a prospect meets campaign targeting criteria or has meaningfully engaged with the content being promoted.

Vereigen Media's VCE demand generation solution is designed to address this challenge by combining first-party data, audience targeting, campaign qualification criteria, and human-led validation before leads are delivered to the clients. The approach also helps marketing and sales teams focus on relevant prospects and make more informed decisions about follow-up.









TITAN Business Awards Recognition Highlights Verified B2B Engagement

The recognition highlights Vereigen Media's focus on connecting lead generation with the quality and relevance of the engagement behind each lead.

Traditional lead generation programs often emphasize form fills, downloads, and lead volume without providing sufficient insight into a prospect's engagement with the content. This leaves sales teams to validate contact information, assess relevance, and determine whether a prospect is ready for a meaningful conversation.

Vereigen Media developed VCE to address the gap by verifying content engagement and confirming that prospects meet campaign qualification criteria before lead delivery. The solution combines first-party B2B audience data, targeted campaign execution, and human verification to help marketing teams deliver relevant, engaged prospects to sales.

Vereigen Media maintains a first-party audience database of more than 110 million consented professional contacts. Its in-house verification team reviews and validates contact and company data against each client's targeting requirements, including industry, company size, revenue, technology stack, geographic location, job function, and seniority.

The solution is designed to help B2B organizations reach relevant members of their target accounts and buying committees while giving sales teams greater context for follow-up. Qualified leads can also be delivered directly into clients' customer relationship management (CRM) systems and marketing automation workflows to support follow-up.

“B2B marketers need more than a growing database of contacts. They need confidence that the people entering their pipeline match their target audience and have demonstrated an interest in the content being offered. Verified Content Engagement reflects our commitment to making lead quality a fundamental part of the demand generation process. We believe meaningful engagement, reliable data, and disciplined validation are essential to helping marketing and sales teams build stronger connections with potential buyers.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO of Vereigen Media

Client Campaign Results Illustrate the Focus on Lead Quality

Vereigen Media's client programs reported how its lead generation approach supports measurable outcomes through verified engagement and lead qualification.

In an account-based lead generation program for ServiceNow, 90% of delivered leads converted to marketing-qualified leads (MQLs), with less than 1% lead replacement rate. The results demonstrate the potential value of aligning audience targeting and lead verification with the lead delivery for campaign qualification.

For AnyDesk, a campaign supporting expansion into new markets generated more than 8% engagement during initial follow-up, the campaign also recorded a lead replacement rate below 2% and represented the largest Q4 pipeline contribution from its marketing efforts, as reported in the campaign results.

Advancing Accountability in B2B Demand Generation

For enterprise marketing organizations, lead generation performance increasingly depends on the connection between audience targeting, content engagement, qualification, and downstream sales activity. Generating more contacts does not necessarily translate into better opportunities when engagement and lead quality remain uncertain.

Vereigen Media's approach combines first-party audience data, in-house human verification, and engagement validation to help address these challenges. By establishing qualification and engagement requirements before delivery, VCE is designed to reduce avoidable lead-quality issues and provide sales teams with more useful information for outreach.

“Recognition at the TITAN Business Awards reinforces our belief that the future of B2B demand generation depends on more than scale, it depends on trust, accountability, and execution. At Vereigen Media, we have built our approach around combining first-party data, human verification, and operational discipline to deliver engagement our clients can act on with confidence. Our focus is not simply to generate more leads, but to help organizations make better decisions, improve conversion efficiency, and build a stronger connection between marketing investment and revenue outcomes.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder and COO of Vereigen Media

Industry Recognition Reflects a Continued Focus on Lead Quality

The 2026 TITAN Business Awards recognition adds to the industry recognition received by Vereigen Media's Verified Content Engagement solution. The solution has also received a Gold Stevie® Award for Lead Generation Solution at the International Business Awards® and a People Choice Stevie Award in the Technology Solution category at the 2026 American Business Awards®.

Together, these recognition highlights the company's continued focus on developing demand generation solutions that prioritize verified engagement, first-party data, and measurable campaign performance.

As B2B marketing organization continue to evaluate the effectiveness of their demand generation investments with the involvement of multiple stakeholders, and its complex purchasing process, Vereigen Media remains focused on helping clients connect with relevant professional audiences to build stronger connections with relevant prospects and turn validated engagement into actionable sales opportunities.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company headquartered in Austin, Texas helps organizations connect with relevant business audiences through data-driven targeting and verified engagement. Its proven demand generation solutions include Verified Content Engagement (Content syndication), VM Engage, account-based marketing, event registration, and demand generation solutions.

Built on first-party, consented audience data, human-led validation, and engagement-focused campaign execution, Vereigen Media helps enterprise marketing and sales teams across various industry strengthen lead quality by improving lead relevance, supporting sales and marketing alignment, and building measurable pipeline opportunities.

Leads. Done Right.

For more information, visit Vereigen Media's official website.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at