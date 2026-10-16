Rameshwaram Cafe Dosa Wrap Goes Viral: Why Foodies Are Comparing It To Airport Sandwiches

Who has the time to sit down with a plate and eat peacefully these days? Everyone is in a rush. Gen Z loves anything they can just grab and eat on the go. Whether they are walking on the road, waiting at the bus stand, or rushing through the airport, a quick wrap in one hand while doing something else is pure comfort for them. Everything needs to be instant now. That is exactly why wrap-style food is getting super famous. Keeping this young crowd in mind, Rameshwaram Cafe has come up with a smart idea to roll their famous dosa into a wrap, and it is becoming a massive hit.

We all know how famous Rameshwaram Cafe is, and their food is quite premium too. Still, many people want to taste their dishes at least once. Even if you get the same taste elsewhere, eating inside a fancy place after paying a premium price has its own charm, right? And when a restaurant is inside the airport, common people do not even want to think about the prices. But Rameshwaram Cafe has made this Dosa Wrap perfectly suited for flyers. Just as expected, people who want a quick bite are loving it, and it is fast becoming a favorite among Gen Z.

Viral Video

A video from the Bengaluru Airport is showing food lovers how a familiar South Indian dish is getting a travel-friendly makeover at Rameshwaram Cafe. You can see a freshly made dosa being rolled into a wrap in this video. It is the perfect way to enjoy a classic dish while you are on the move. The kitchen staff at the Bengaluru Airport outlet layer the dosa with aloo masala, serve it with chutney, and roll it up. Instagram user foodietraveller_dharak shared this video online.

After putting all the layers inside, they carefully roll the dosa and pack it in banana leaves and foil paper. This makes it look very neat and turns it into a portable meal. Flyers can easily enjoy their dosa without needing any plates or cutlery.

Tasty South Indian Snack

This is a super choice for people who want to hold their favorite South Indian food in their hands and eat it. They are wrapping it up specifically to make things easy for people rushing to catch their flights. Whether you want a quick breakfast before boarding or a snack between flights, this dosa wrap offers a great alternative to regular airport sandwiches and packed snacks.

Social media users are sharing this video like crazy. People are calling it "very convenient and tasty" and "a really good idea." This dosa wrap from Rameshwaram Cafe is just another example of how traditional Indian food can adapt to modern eating habits without losing its familiar flavors.