Ecozond (Methods And Technologies For Remote Sensing Of Natural Ecosystems)
(MENAFN- RCTT) The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany offers clients services based on the "Ecozond" methods and technologies for the remote sensing of natural ecosystems under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreements. Description Services are offered utilizing various methods and technologies.
1. Technology for dynamic, problem-oriented mapping of vegetation cover in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems based on Earth remote sensing (ERS) time-series data.
2. Methodologies for forecasting and assessing the condition and dynamics of natural ecosystems under the influence of destructive factors (fire, logging, pest outbreaks, man-made pollution, waterlogging, anomalous weather events) using ERS time-series data.
3. Assessment of vegetation biometric and productivity characteristics based on ERS data, including projected cover, primary production, and the fraction of absorbed photosynthetically active radiation.
4. Provision of rapid data delivery to users, including long-term data archives on vegetation resource characteristics derived from ERS methods for the territory of Belarus and its zones of economic interest.
Products for B2B and B2C markets, services, and online/web-based offerings.
The technologies are designed to address a wide range of tasks related to biodiversity assessment and management, involving:
- the creation and interactive updating of specialized thematic databases;
- multifunctional mapping using ERS tools and geographic information systems (GIS);
- the use of interactive Web-GIS projects for monitoring and controlling the state of natural resources (including via social networks);
- cloud computing.
This information is listed in the Catalog "Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Republic of Belarus" 2923, pp. 87–89.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Compared to similar solutions from abroad, this approach offers superior quality and greater assessment accuracy within the region, thanks to ground-based validation conducted under local conditions.
The technology is in demand in neighboring countries with similar natural environments, as it meets global standards and is highly cost-effective to replicate for international use.
Efforts are underway to enhance the quality and standard of work and services provided, including:
- developing principles and methods for large-scale geobotanical and ecological mapping of vegetation cover, utilizing GIS technologies and remote sensing data;
- establishing a complete operational workflow-from acquiring satellite imagery from providers to producing large-scale vegetation maps;
- advancing technologies for processing large datasets and extracting actionable insights;
- developing intelligent geoinformation systems and methods for processing diverse types of satellite data;
- upskilling personnel through training in distributed high-performance computing (including cloud-based systems), systematic resource analysis, and the modeling of management decisions;
- preparing scientific, methodological, and popular-science publications;
- intensifying scientific outreach and educational activities. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Service-providing organization.
State Scientific Institution "V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services related to the use of "Ecozond" methods and technologies for the remote sensing of natural ecosystems under an outsourcing agreement and/or a subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services related to the use of "Ecozond" methods and technologies for the remote sensing of natural ecosystems under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
1. Technology for dynamic, problem-oriented mapping of vegetation cover in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems based on Earth remote sensing (ERS) time-series data.
2. Methodologies for forecasting and assessing the condition and dynamics of natural ecosystems under the influence of destructive factors (fire, logging, pest outbreaks, man-made pollution, waterlogging, anomalous weather events) using ERS time-series data.
3. Assessment of vegetation biometric and productivity characteristics based on ERS data, including projected cover, primary production, and the fraction of absorbed photosynthetically active radiation.
4. Provision of rapid data delivery to users, including long-term data archives on vegetation resource characteristics derived from ERS methods for the territory of Belarus and its zones of economic interest.
Products for B2B and B2C markets, services, and online/web-based offerings.
The technologies are designed to address a wide range of tasks related to biodiversity assessment and management, involving:
- the creation and interactive updating of specialized thematic databases;
- multifunctional mapping using ERS tools and geographic information systems (GIS);
- the use of interactive Web-GIS projects for monitoring and controlling the state of natural resources (including via social networks);
- cloud computing.
This information is listed in the Catalog "Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Republic of Belarus" 2923, pp. 87–89.(in Russian) Advantages and Innovations Compared to similar solutions from abroad, this approach offers superior quality and greater assessment accuracy within the region, thanks to ground-based validation conducted under local conditions.
The technology is in demand in neighboring countries with similar natural environments, as it meets global standards and is highly cost-effective to replicate for international use.
Efforts are underway to enhance the quality and standard of work and services provided, including:
- developing principles and methods for large-scale geobotanical and ecological mapping of vegetation cover, utilizing GIS technologies and remote sensing data;
- establishing a complete operational workflow-from acquiring satellite imagery from providers to producing large-scale vegetation maps;
- advancing technologies for processing large datasets and extracting actionable insights;
- developing intelligent geoinformation systems and methods for processing diverse types of satellite data;
- upskilling personnel through training in distributed high-performance computing (including cloud-based systems), systematic resource analysis, and the modeling of management decisions;
- preparing scientific, methodological, and popular-science publications;
- intensifying scientific outreach and educational activities. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Service-providing organization.
State Scientific Institution "V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
ICT Industry & Services
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing services related to the use of "Ecozond" methods and technologies for the remote sensing of natural ecosystems under an outsourcing agreement and/or a subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing services related to the use of "Ecozond" methods and technologies for the remote sensing of natural ecosystems under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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