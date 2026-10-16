Azerbaijan Adds AI Principle To Journalists' Code Of Ethical Conduct

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A principle regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) has been added to the Code of Ethical Conduct for Azerbaijani Journalists, the Press Council member Mushfig Alasgarli said at the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that, according to the proposal, media entities should adopt internal documents establishing rules for the use of AI systems within their newsrooms.

"Under the new principles, the use of AI systems mustn't replace a journalist's initiative and judgment, editorial independence, or human oversight. Before publishing material produced with the aid of AI, a human journalist must verify its content, factual accuracy, and sources. The journalist and the editorial office bear personal responsibility for the published material.

Furthermore, transparency must be ensured to keep the audience accurately informed. Any content, such as photos, audio, or video, generated by AI that could potentially mislead the audience must be appropriately labeled, and the public must be informed about its origin," he added.

The 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists is being held at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre.

A total of 225 delegates have confirmed their participation in the congress.

Candidates for membership on the Press Council's Board of Directors have been determined based on nomination forms submitted by organizations that are members of the Press Council.

Among the current members of the Board of Directors, Rashad Majid, Aflatun Amashov, Gulu Maharramli, Umud Rahimoghlu, Aydin Guliyev, Rauf Arifoghlu, Elchin Mirzabayli, Vusala Mahirgizi, Agil Alasgar, Jeyhun Musaoghlu, Algish Musayev, Akif Ashirli, and Yadigar Mammadli have requested not to include their names on the ballot.

Consequently, changes are expected for 13 of the 23 seats on the Press Council's Board of Directors.