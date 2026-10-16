Saba Pataudi Welcomes Kareena 'To The Family Again' On Her 14Th Wedding Anniversary With Saif Ali Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Saba Pataudi extended warm wishes to her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan, and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan on their 14th wedding anniversary.

She celebrated their journey together with a heartfelt social media post. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a note for the couple, wishing them many more years of love, happiness, and cherished memories. She also shared photographs captured by her over the years, reflecting on how long she had witnessed their companionship.“Happy Anniversary To my brother and sister...in law (only a technicality.) Wishing you the journey of many more beautiful years ahead.. filled with moments to treasure,” she wrote.

Calling the photographs nostalgic, Saba added that she had witnessed the couple's relationship over the years. She also gave Kareena a warm welcome into the family, writing, "Bebo... welcome to the family again. You completed the Khan clan!”

Saba also welcomed her brother to the“gram family” and concluded the message by sending the couple lots of love and wishing them a happy anniversary. She clarified that the caricature shared in the post had been sent to her by someone else and was not created by her.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012, after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016, and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021. Over the years, the couple has remained one of Bollywood's much-loved pairs, balancing their professional commitments with family life.

Notably, Saif and Kareena also penned heartfelt notes for each other to mark their 14th wedding anniversary. Sharing their photos, Kareena wrote,“Another year around the sun...Forever to go @saifalikhanpataudi.”

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif will be seen together on the sets of the popular show 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.'

Several videos of Kareena and Saif posing for the paparazzi outside the show's set have been doing the rounds on social media. A banner in the background indicated that the shoot was taking place for the latest season of the show, sparking speculation about their appearance. However, the makers have not yet officially announced whether the couple will be featured in an upcoming episode.