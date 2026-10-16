'Forgive Your Enemies Once, Friends Twice, But Never Traitors': Kiren Rijiju On 'Regime Change' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a swipe at those advocating“regime change”, urging“patriotic Indians” not to forgive“traitors”, amid a political row over senior advocate Prashant Bhushan's remarks on bringing about a change of government.

“Dear Patriotic Indians... Remember: 'Forgive your Enemies once, Friends twice, but never Traitors',” Rijiju posted on X.

The Union Minister's remarks came after he shared a video of Bhushan's press conference on Thursday, in which the senior advocate openly acknowledged the demand for regime change.

At the press conference, Bhushan said,“Yes, we want regime change.”

Earlier, Rijiju had also shared a video of Bhushan's 2011 remarks on Kashmir, in which he was heard saying,“If Kashmiri people want to separate, let them be separated.”

In another post on X, Rijiju described the political contest in sharp terms, drawing a distinction between those who support the Constitution and those he accused of promoting anarchy.

“The battle line has been drawn. It is Dimagi Naxals Vs Patriotic Indians. Between those who believe in the Constitution of India Vs Anarchists,” Rijiju had posted.

The developments have triggered a political exchange over the meaning and implications of the demand for regime change, with ruling party leaders accusing the opposition and protest organisers of seeking to destabilise the government.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also targeted the opposition over the issue. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh alleged that the use of the term“regime change” showed that the protesters' objective was to capture power by creating anarchy.

Singh said the opposition's fight was neither for the Election Commission nor for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that its sole aim was to gain power by creating disorder. Referring to Bangladesh, he accused those advocating regime change of seeking to bring down the government and undermine democratic institutions.

Singh also asserted that democracy could not be used as a licence to create anarchy and said political leaders should respect the people's mandate and the country's constitutional institutions.