CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Hits Back: Protests Are Democracy, Not Anarchy

Rebutting allegations of promoting disorder and pushing back against widespread administrative curbs in the national capital, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday asserted that seeking accountability from those in power is "not anarchy" but the most fundamental expression of a democracy.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Dipke rejected claims that public demonstrations disrupt economic activity, arguing that aggressive administrative crackdowns and sudden logistical blockades inflict actual hardship on the public and traders. "Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone. Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi's path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in. We would rather exercise the rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar, than resort to physical force," he noted.

'Protesting Against Injustice is Not Anarchy'

Directing sharp criticism at the ruling establishment for branding demonstrators as disruptors, the CJP founder pointed out the political hypocrisy regarding street agitations. "Despite this, there are constant attempts to portray us as anarchists simply because we refuse to remain silent. But demanding answers from the govt is not anarchy, protesting against injustice on the streets is not anarchy, and questioning those who hold public office is certainly not anarchy," Dipke said. "The very party that is in power today spent decades organising protests, taking to the streets and questioning the governments of the day when it was in opposition. Had the same restrictions, intimidation and police crackdowns been used against them, many of those who occupy positions of power today might never have reached where they are. It is deeply hypocritical to celebrate protests as a democratic right when you are in opposition and treat the same act as a threat to public order when you come to power," he added.

'Democracy Does Not End After Votes'

Asserting that citizens are merely asking to exercise their basic constitutional liberties, Dipke said that electoral victory does not grant an administration immunity from public questioning. "We are not asking for privileges or special treatment. We are simply asking to exercise the rights that belong to every citizen of this Republic, irrespective of which party is in power... A govt that has been elected by the people is bound to listen to the people, not silence them. Democracy does not end once the votes have been counted," Dipke affirmed.

Security Amped Up Ahead of 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Protest

Dipke's remarks come as security has been amped up in and around Connaught Place to maintain law and order ahead of a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke at Central Park on Friday. Traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is also likely to be affected from 3 pm on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Traffic Advisory Issued

In a post on X on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police said,“In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-eroute updates.”

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons".

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. Delhi Police also assured the Delhi High Court that all possible measures under the law would be taken to address concerns surrounding the CJP-proposed protest. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)