Tesla's Flying Roadster Unveiled With Thrusters, Does 0-60 In 1S

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In what promises to be the next frontier in automobile technology electronic vehicle maker Tesla unveiled its long-anticipated Roadster on Thursday (local time) at an event in which the vehicle used compressed-air thrusters to fly off a ramp and perform a midair maneuver.

Real life, baby - Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026 The vehicle was seen flying, performing a midair flip and accelerating from zero to 60 mph in under a second.

"Turns out the future does have flying cars," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said at the SpaceX test site in McGregor, Texas.

Revolutionary Design and Engineering

According to Tesla, the Roadster can perform at levels unlike any other production car. Tesla says, it challenges the limits of design, engineering and physics to deliver an expertly crafted extra-terrestrial vehicle.

The Roadster uses a multi-mode fan and ground sealing system that acts as a downforce generator, pulling air out from beneath the vehicle. This provides enough suction to hold the vehicle upside down, even when stationary. Powered fans and active wings maximize traction and cornering speeds in all conditions, achieving massive downforce at zero speed.

A next-gen steer-by-wire system offers incredible feedback in various road conditions. Activate Track Mode to lower the car and transform the suspension. High downforce or low drag modes can then be used as needed on the track.

Advanced cold-gas thrusters use all-electric actuators to offer precise thrust, completing micro adjustments within a fraction of a second. This helps stabilize the vehicle in flight.

Thrust and Rocket Variants

According to Tesla, its Thrust variant which will be available as a limited release is race ready with seating for two. The car features a multi-mode suction system paired with cold-gas thrusters in the rear of the vehicle that propel Roadster from 0-60 in under 1 second.

The rocket variant is not yet approved for on-road use but is said to be Air ready with seating for one. This features a multi-mode suction system paired with cold-gas thrusters positioned around the perimeter of the vehicle that support forward and upward acceleration as well as lateral rotational movement.

'A True Pilot's Car'

"Every car on the road today is limited by one thing: tire grip Roadster's thruster system generates 4–5x the force the tires can. More force on the same mass means significantly better acceleration – physics does the rest," Tesla said on X.

"Roadster is a true pilot's car: active aerodynamics, a multi-mode suction system & cold-gas thrusters." Tesla added.

While the Roadster is truly futuristic, it maybe a while before we can actually see them 'flying' on the roads. However, with this launch Tesla has broken another technological barrier for others to follow. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)