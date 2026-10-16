Heavy Security As CM Vijay Inaugurates Periyar Centre In Coimbatore

CM Vijay Inaugurates Science Centre in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam, a library and science centre built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore in Coimbatore, before proceeding to Keralam to attend a Navaratri event.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, heavy security was deployed at the Coimbatore airport, with trained sniffer dogs carrying out checks on the premises.

Vijay is expected to hold a roadshow from the airport to the Periyar study centre, where barricades have been placed on both sides of the roads and a heavy police deployment has been made. The Chief Minister arrived in Coimbatore from Chennai by a special aircraft shortly. He will inaugurate the facility and visit its various sections, including the digital library and planetarium. He is also scheduled to launch several government projects.

Minister P. Anand and Sampath have arrived at Coimbatore airport and received Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

After completing the government programme, Vijay will travel by helicopter to Thrissur in Keralam to participate in a Navaratri event. A helipad has been established at PRS Grounds on Coimbatore-Avinashi Road for his departure. Following the event in Thrissur, the Chief Minister will return to Coimbatore before leaving for Chennai. Security arrangements have been put in place across the route and at the venue ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.

TVK Joins INDIA Bloc Protest Against CEC

Earlier on Thursday, in its first participation in an agitation seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, on Thursday joined the Congress-led INDIA bloc's protest in Chennai against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

Amid ongoing protests in the national capital over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, the "Protect Democracy" agitation was led by Congress MP B Manickam Tagore and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), with leaders from all seven constituent parties participating in the protest.

The protest marks TVK's first participation in a campaign seeking the CEC's removal since the party joined the INDIA bloc on October 3. Among those participating were TVK leader and School Education Minister A Rajmohan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko.

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